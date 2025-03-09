ZANU PF Tycoon Marapira denies involvement in activist's disappearance

News / National

by George Tshuma

Zanu PF Director of Information, Farai Marapira, has refuted allegations linking him to the disappearance of environmental activist and farmer, Nadia Vongai Mabvirakare, demanding a public apology from the accuser.Mabvirakare was reportedly abducted from her home in Chitungwiza on Wednesday evening, with a police report filed at Makoni Police Station under RRB Number 6346710.Social media user @DrAfricanPride alleged on X (formerly Twitter) that Marapira and Zanu PF national youth member for the environment, Batsirai Joel Matiza, were involved in Mabvirakare's disappearance.In response, Marapira denied any involvement, stating that his connection to the activist was limited to introducing her to Matiza for potential support in a farming project."That was the end of my involvement, apart from occasional updates from both of them as they shared their excitement about their project," he said.Marapira further claimed that in January, Matiza informed him that an audit had revealed financial mismanagement on Mabvirakare's part."As someone who introduced them, I visited Matiza's office to understand the situation better. After they explained, I reached out to Nadia, asking to meet and discuss the matter," he stated.According to Marapira, Mabvirakare confirmed that the issue had been reported to the police. "I asked her how I could mediate once before stepping away from the matter. She requested that I ask Matiza to suspend the police report and suggested meeting at a neutral venue," he explained.Marapira has since called on the netizen to retract their allegations publicly."…Be responsible enough to acknowledge that your accusations against me were baseless since they were made publicly," he said."Perhaps next time, an inquiry before making claims would be more appropriate," he added.