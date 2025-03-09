Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sex-starved grandfather (70) rapes grandchildren

by Simbarashe Sithole
4 hrs ago | Views
A sex-starved 70-year-old grandfather is in trouble after he allegedly raped his two granddaughters aged nine and five respectively.

The grandfather who cannot be named to protect the victims allegedly raped the minors on different occasions and ordered them to wipe his semen using a cloth.

The matter came to light at Plumtree magistrates courts on Friday where the grandfather appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware.

Nembaware remanded the suspect in custody to March 12.

The state alleged at unknown date the suspect pounced on his nine-year-old granddaughter during the night and raped her once without protection and ordered her to swipe his semen from her private part using a cloth.

He did the same to his five-year-old granddaughter on a separate date.

The victims told their sister who informed her mother and a police report was filed leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Selestine Madziwa prosecuted.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Chinese 'Starlink' launching in over 30 countries

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Blessed Mhlanga unhappy in jail

1 hr ago | 187 Views

Chipinge dam collapse claims 4 lives, 3 still missing

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Woman on the run after stabbing husband

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

4 arrested for smuggling drugs in coffin

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Zimra shuts down Unity Village Flea Market in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

Mnangagwa's adviser to push for urgent repairs on Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway

3 hrs ago | 364 Views

Zimbabwe's lying ministry dismisses viral pothole image as misleading

3 hrs ago | 541 Views

Blessed Geza should learn from Sam Geza and Simba Makoni

3 hrs ago | 542 Views

SAPS to launch Operation Shanela 2

4 hrs ago | 407 Views

Whether one calls it a third term or a term extension, it's the same: an illegitimate attempt to prolong power

4 hrs ago | 120 Views

Cry, the beloved country

4 hrs ago | 143 Views

Historic environmental crime fines payment with trees

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

ZANU PF Tycoon Marapira denies involvement in activist's disappearance

4 hrs ago | 463 Views

Shun Sidemarketing, tobacco farmers warned

5 hrs ago | 97 Views

Mnangagwa shields Murwira in UZ-HIT intellectual property battle

6 hrs ago | 1891 Views

Failed heist suspect gets instant justice

6 hrs ago | 556 Views

Insiza villagers buy motorbike for councillor

6 hrs ago | 205 Views

Suspected female con artist faces judgment day

6 hrs ago | 195 Views

Zimbabwe claims strides in civil, political reforms

6 hrs ago | 77 Views

Blessed Mhlanga's bail application delayed, remains in prison

6 hrs ago | 234 Views

Mnangagwa reverses Chinamasa's decision to fire activists

7 hrs ago | 975 Views

DR Congo offers $5m bounties for rebel leaders

7 hrs ago | 407 Views

Modi takes over Choppies outlets

9 hrs ago | 793 Views

Zimbabwe's central bank confident of gold-backed ZiG currency

9 hrs ago | 201 Views

Mhlanga's bail hearing to be heard today

9 hrs ago | 159 Views

Zimbabwe woman loses hand in attack by hyena

9 hrs ago | 461 Views

China committed to propping up Zimbabwe in medical advancements

9 hrs ago | 131 Views

Brighton 'MaNinja' shines as Bosso crush Kwekwe United

9 hrs ago | 246 Views

Mnangagwa to hand over 516 offer letters to Mashonaland youths

9 hrs ago | 162 Views

Zanu-PF makes inroads into Harare

9 hrs ago | 289 Views

200 houses in Harare face demolition

9 hrs ago | 432 Views

Man's bid to sue wife flops

9 hrs ago | 251 Views

Mnangagwa gazettes Zimbabwe, Belarus tax agreement

9 hrs ago | 185 Views

Tagwirei becomes first black recipient of Global Award of Excellence

21 hrs ago | 3826 Views

3 Zimbabweans in court for kidnapping Cape Town man

21 hrs ago | 680 Views

'ED2030 is dead and buried,' said Charamba. Nonsense! Not before Mnangagwa is himself certified dead and buried

21 hrs ago | 964 Views

Mnangagwa successfully thwarted a premature revolution! We waited for a Geza signal that would never come!

21 hrs ago | 1535 Views

Unprofessional Scottland FC fined in debut match

22 hrs ago | 2935 Views

Chinese boss guns down gold miner in Zimbabwe

09 Mar 2025 at 15:29hrs | 1692 Views

The tragedy of 'Zimba the Arsonist' who torched King Mzilikazi's gravesite

09 Mar 2025 at 15:28hrs | 1060 Views

Sengezo Tshabangu failed to pay membership subscriptions

09 Mar 2025 at 14:47hrs | 1377 Views

Siblings arrested for staging fake armed robbery

09 Mar 2025 at 14:41hrs | 689 Views

Speeding BMW driver kills 6-year-old in road accident

09 Mar 2025 at 14:40hrs | 622 Views

Zimbabwe targets Asian travel groups to boost off-peak season

09 Mar 2025 at 14:39hrs | 137 Views

'Chamisa was not involved in Gushungo Dairies transport scheme'

09 Mar 2025 at 14:25hrs | 1241 Views

Assassinations, rituals, and power struggles within ZANU PF

09 Mar 2025 at 14:23hrs | 4172 Views

Warren Hills housing development abusing prison labour

09 Mar 2025 at 14:21hrs | 352 Views

ZBC faces backlash for airing Wicknell Chivayo's lobola ceremony

09 Mar 2025 at 13:50hrs | 11207 Views