Sex-starved grandfather (70) rapes grandchildren

by Simbarashe Sithole

A sex-starved 70-year-old grandfather is in trouble after he allegedly raped his two granddaughters aged nine and five respectively.The grandfather who cannot be named to protect the victims allegedly raped the minors on different occasions and ordered them to wipe his semen using a cloth.The matter came to light at Plumtree magistrates courts on Friday where the grandfather appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware.Nembaware remanded the suspect in custody to March 12.The state alleged at unknown date the suspect pounced on his nine-year-old granddaughter during the night and raped her once without protection and ordered her to swipe his semen from her private part using a cloth.He did the same to his five-year-old granddaughter on a separate date.The victims told their sister who informed her mother and a police report was filed leading to the arrest of the suspect.Selestine Madziwa prosecuted.