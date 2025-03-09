SAPS to launch Operation Shanela 2

News / National

by Staff reporter

The South African Police Service (SAPS) will roll out the second phase of its high-density crime-fighting initiative, Operation Shanela 2, in March 2025. The operation, aimed at tackling crime hotspots across Gauteng, will run throughout March and April.Captain Lungi Baloyi, the Provincial Commissioner of Gauteng, sent a memo to all police stations detailing the operational schedule. The initiative will focus on various areas, including Johannesburg, Tembisa, Roodepoort, Mamelodi East, Eldorado Park, Diepsloot, Sunnyside, and Orange Farm in March. The operation will then move to locations such as Akasia, Alexandra, Kagiso, Ivory Park, and Jeppe in April.According to the schedule, the first operation will take place on March 6 in Hillbrow and Johannesburg at 06:00, with subsequent deployments continuing every few days in different areas. Evening operations will be conducted in high-crime areas such as Tembisa, Diepsloot, and Orange Farm.Operation Shanela was first introduced as part of SAPS's broader strategy to curb serious crimes, including violent robberies, drug-related offenses, and illegal firearms possession. The initiative includes high-visibility patrols, roadblocks, and intelligence-driven raids aimed at improving safety and law enforcement effectiveness.Baloyi assured that any changes to the operation's schedule would be communicated to law enforcement personnel in advance. The success of previous operations has led to the expansion of the initiative, with SAPS committed to making Gauteng safer for residents.Residents in the affected areas are urged to cooperate with law enforcement during the operations and report any criminal activities to the nearest police station.Below is the memo sent by Captain Lungi Baloyi, the Provincial Commissioner of Gauteng.Good afternoon Senior ManagersHerewith the Schedule Provincial Commissioner's Operational Shanela 2 for the two months for preparation and diaries.Provincial Commissioner Operational Shanela 2 for March 2025 and April 2025.-06 March 2025 - Hillbrow / JHB - (06:00 Thursday)-08 March 2025 - Tembisa - (17:00 Saturday )- 13 March 2025 – Roodepoort - 06:00- 15 March 2025 – Mamelodi East - 17:00- 20 March 2025 – Eldorado Park - 06:00- 22 March 2025 – Diepsloot – 17:00- 27 March 2025 – Brooklyn / Sunnyside - 06:00- 29 March 2025 – Orange Farm – 17:00Provincial Commissioner's Operational Shanela 2 for April 2025- 03 April 2025 - Akasia – 06:00- 06 April 2025 - Alexandra - 17:00- 10 April 2025 - Kagiso – 06:00- 12 April 2025 - Ivory Park – 17:00- 17 April 2025 – Jeppe - 06:00Any changes will be communicated with management prior to the date of the Shanela.Respectfully,Captain Lungi BaloyiStaff Officer: Provincial Commissioner: Gauteng16 Empire Road, Parktown, JohannesburgTel: 011 274 7859Cell: 071 481 2630