Zimbabwe's lying ministry dismisses viral pothole image as misleading

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has dismissed a viral social media post showing three people posing in a massive pothole, which was claimed to be on the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway. In a statement, the ministry clarified that while parts of the highway do require urgent rehabilitation, the images circulating online do not correspond to any known section of the road."We acknowledge that certain sections of the highway are in dire need of rehabilitation. However, the images in the post do not correspond to any section of the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway," the ministry said.The government assured the public that efforts are already underway to repair the affected parts of the highway. The rehabilitation is being carried out through a partnership between the Department of Roads and Bitumen World, with teams currently stationed in Hwange, Halfway, and Insiza to oversee the work.Concerns over deteriorating road infrastructure in Zimbabwe have grown in recent years, with motorists frequently raising complaints about potholes and road safety. The Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway is a critical route for both domestic and international tourism, linking Zimbabwe to Zambia and beyond. The government's commitment to repairing the road aims to improve transport safety and boost economic activity in the region.Authorities have urged the public to rely on official sources for updates on road maintenance projects and avoid spreading misleading information on social media.