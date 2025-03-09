Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's adviser to push for urgent repairs on Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Special adviser to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Paul Tungwarara, has pledged to personally engage the President over the deteriorating state of the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway. Tungwarara made the remarks last Thursday during the launch of the presidential borehole and housing scheme in Binga district.

Addressing stakeholders at the event, Tungwarara expressed concern over the condition of the highway, vowing to bring the matter to Mnangagwa's attention.

"With all that is being done in terms of road refurbishments, I saw this one on my way here, and it is in a very bad state. I will make sure to speak to the President about it tomorrow because we want this road fixed," he said.

Tungwarara emphasized the importance of prioritizing the rehabilitation of the highway, which serves as a crucial transport link for tourism and trade in Zimbabwe.

The government had previously announced plans to reconstruct the Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road, entering agreements with various partners to undertake the project. In October last year, authorities confirmed that immediate reconstruction was set to begin to improve traffic flow and enhance road safety.

Motorists and tourism operators have repeatedly raised concerns over the highway's deteriorating condition, warning that it threatens economic activity and road safety in the region. While the government has assured citizens of its commitment to infrastructure development, calls for urgent action on the highway continue to grow.

Source - southern eye




