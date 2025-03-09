Zimra shuts down Unity Village Flea Market in Bulawayo

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has locked up Unity Village Flea Market in Bulawayo as part of a nationwide crackdown on smuggled goods and counterfeit products. The move is part of ZIMRA's efforts to combat tax evasion and increase government revenue.Unity Village, one of the busiest trading hubs in Bulawayo's city center, houses dozens of traders selling a wide range of products, including clothing, footwear, mobile phones, accessories, and kitchenware. The closure has left many traders uncertain about their future as they await further communication from authorities.When the Zimpapers Business Hub visited the market this afternoon, large crowds gathered outside, expressing frustration over the sudden closure. Many traders, who rely on daily sales for their livelihood, were left stranded.Speaking on the issue, Unity Village head of security, Mr. Gilter Manasidze, confirmed that businesses selling clothing, kitchenware, and mobile phones were affected. However, he clarified that ZIMRA's operation did not target traders offering phone repair and other services."They are focusing on those who have not paid duty, particularly those dealing with clothing, mobile phones, and accessories. However, those who repair phones seem to be exempt," said Manasidze. "ZIMRA has instructed us to compile an inventory of all stock, which will be assessed to determine the outstanding duty."Many affected traders voiced concern over the financial strain caused by the shutdown. Some worried about losing customers, while others feared being unable to provide for their families if the situation dragged on."I don't know what to do. I will just wait for ZIMRA officials to see what they say next. I hope this issue is resolved soon," said one trader who preferred to remain anonymous.The operation extends beyond Unity Village, with several retail outlets near Bulawayo Central Police Station and other parts of the city also being shut down in recent weeks. ZIMRA has been conducting similar raids nationwide, targeting smuggling syndicates and ensuring businesses comply with tax regulations.