Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Woman on the run after stabbing husband

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Police in Beitbridge are searching for a woman, Shorai Dube, who has been on the run since allegedly stabbing her husband multiple times in a brutal attack on Saturday morning. The victim sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital.

According to reports, Dube allegedly attacked her husband while he was asleep, stabbing him several times in the neck and abdomen. The motive behind the attack remains unclear.

The officer commanding Beitbridge District, Chief Superintendent Melusi Ncube, confirmed the incident and said investigations are ongoing.

"She allegedly stabbed him several times on the neck and abdomen. The injuries are serious, and he is admitted at a local hospital. More information will be shared in due course," said Chief Superintendent Ncube.

Authorities have urged anyone with information on Dube's whereabouts to come forward as the search for her continues.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Police, #Stab, #Woman

Comments


Must Read

Chinese 'Starlink' launching in over 30 countries

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Blessed Mhlanga unhappy in jail

1 hr ago | 162 Views

Chipinge dam collapse claims 4 lives, 3 still missing

1 hr ago | 107 Views

4 arrested for smuggling drugs in coffin

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

Zimra shuts down Unity Village Flea Market in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Mnangagwa's adviser to push for urgent repairs on Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway

3 hrs ago | 349 Views

Zimbabwe's lying ministry dismisses viral pothole image as misleading

3 hrs ago | 522 Views

Blessed Geza should learn from Sam Geza and Simba Makoni

3 hrs ago | 536 Views

SAPS to launch Operation Shanela 2

4 hrs ago | 397 Views

Whether one calls it a third term or a term extension, it's the same: an illegitimate attempt to prolong power

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Cry, the beloved country

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

Historic environmental crime fines payment with trees

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Sex-starved grandfather (70) rapes grandchildren

4 hrs ago | 397 Views

ZANU PF Tycoon Marapira denies involvement in activist's disappearance

4 hrs ago | 457 Views

Shun Sidemarketing, tobacco farmers warned

5 hrs ago | 97 Views

Mnangagwa shields Murwira in UZ-HIT intellectual property battle

5 hrs ago | 1824 Views

Failed heist suspect gets instant justice

6 hrs ago | 555 Views

Insiza villagers buy motorbike for councillor

6 hrs ago | 203 Views

Suspected female con artist faces judgment day

6 hrs ago | 192 Views

Zimbabwe claims strides in civil, political reforms

6 hrs ago | 76 Views

Blessed Mhlanga's bail application delayed, remains in prison

6 hrs ago | 229 Views

Mnangagwa reverses Chinamasa's decision to fire activists

7 hrs ago | 962 Views

DR Congo offers $5m bounties for rebel leaders

7 hrs ago | 407 Views

Modi takes over Choppies outlets

9 hrs ago | 791 Views

Zimbabwe's central bank confident of gold-backed ZiG currency

9 hrs ago | 200 Views

Mhlanga's bail hearing to be heard today

9 hrs ago | 159 Views

Zimbabwe woman loses hand in attack by hyena

9 hrs ago | 459 Views

China committed to propping up Zimbabwe in medical advancements

9 hrs ago | 131 Views

Brighton 'MaNinja' shines as Bosso crush Kwekwe United

9 hrs ago | 246 Views

Mnangagwa to hand over 516 offer letters to Mashonaland youths

9 hrs ago | 162 Views

Zanu-PF makes inroads into Harare

9 hrs ago | 289 Views

200 houses in Harare face demolition

9 hrs ago | 428 Views

Man's bid to sue wife flops

9 hrs ago | 251 Views

Mnangagwa gazettes Zimbabwe, Belarus tax agreement

9 hrs ago | 185 Views

Tagwirei becomes first black recipient of Global Award of Excellence

21 hrs ago | 3774 Views

3 Zimbabweans in court for kidnapping Cape Town man

21 hrs ago | 680 Views

'ED2030 is dead and buried,' said Charamba. Nonsense! Not before Mnangagwa is himself certified dead and buried

21 hrs ago | 962 Views

Mnangagwa successfully thwarted a premature revolution! We waited for a Geza signal that would never come!

21 hrs ago | 1533 Views

Unprofessional Scottland FC fined in debut match

22 hrs ago | 2918 Views

Chinese boss guns down gold miner in Zimbabwe

09 Mar 2025 at 15:29hrs | 1692 Views

The tragedy of 'Zimba the Arsonist' who torched King Mzilikazi's gravesite

09 Mar 2025 at 15:28hrs | 1060 Views

Sengezo Tshabangu failed to pay membership subscriptions

09 Mar 2025 at 14:47hrs | 1376 Views

Siblings arrested for staging fake armed robbery

09 Mar 2025 at 14:41hrs | 688 Views

Speeding BMW driver kills 6-year-old in road accident

09 Mar 2025 at 14:40hrs | 622 Views

Zimbabwe targets Asian travel groups to boost off-peak season

09 Mar 2025 at 14:39hrs | 137 Views

'Chamisa was not involved in Gushungo Dairies transport scheme'

09 Mar 2025 at 14:25hrs | 1241 Views

Assassinations, rituals, and power struggles within ZANU PF

09 Mar 2025 at 14:23hrs | 4153 Views

Warren Hills housing development abusing prison labour

09 Mar 2025 at 14:21hrs | 352 Views

ZBC faces backlash for airing Wicknell Chivayo's lobola ceremony

09 Mar 2025 at 13:50hrs | 11113 Views