Woman on the run after stabbing husband

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police in Beitbridge are searching for a woman, Shorai Dube, who has been on the run since allegedly stabbing her husband multiple times in a brutal attack on Saturday morning. The victim sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital.According to reports, Dube allegedly attacked her husband while he was asleep, stabbing him several times in the neck and abdomen. The motive behind the attack remains unclear.The officer commanding Beitbridge District, Chief Superintendent Melusi Ncube, confirmed the incident and said investigations are ongoing."She allegedly stabbed him several times on the neck and abdomen. The injuries are serious, and he is admitted at a local hospital. More information will be shared in due course," said Chief Superintendent Ncube.Authorities have urged anyone with information on Dube's whereabouts to come forward as the search for her continues.