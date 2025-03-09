Latest News Editor's Choice


Chipinge dam collapse claims 4 lives, 3 still missing

by Staff reporter
A tragic dam breach at a Chipinge farm on Sunday resulted in the release of a massive amount of water downstream, leading to the deaths of four people, including minors. Three others are still missing, while livestock losses have been reported, and several irrigation pump houses were destroyed.

A dam breach occurs when part of a dam or its foundation collapses, releasing large quantities of water and posing serious risks to people, livestock, and property. The incident happened at Bandama Farm, formerly known as Canterbury Farm.

The Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Advocate Misheck Mugadza, visited the affected area to assess the damage and console bereaved families.

"I am on the ground, and I can confirm that four people have died. Three are still missing. The search continues, and we hope that we will be able to find the missing persons in time," he said.

According to Civil Protection Unit chairman for Manicaland, Mr. John Misi, some of the deceased were minors who had been washing clothes with their mother downstream, while another was a man on a fishing expedition.

"The dam breach occurred at Bandama Farm. Although we are waiting for finer details, we are told that there was a female adult who was washing clothes downstream with her two children. One of them, a four-year-old, was swept away, and the body was later retrieved," Misi explained.

"The other child, a 15-year-old, was also swept away but was marooned on a piece of land before being rescued. The other victim was a 30-year-old man who was fishing at the time," he added.

Meanwhile, Chipinge District Development Coordinator, Mr. William Mashava, said the search continues for those still missing. He noted that macadamia farmers in the area suffered losses after their pump houses were destroyed.

"Several pump houses in Wards Seven and Ten, which were installed close to the river, were destroyed by the floods," Mashava said.

Ward 10 Councillor Piason Sithole said local villagers, with the help of various stakeholders, are actively searching for one missing body. He added that some villagers also lost livestock in the disaster.

Authorities have urged caution as rescue efforts continue, with teams working to recover the missing persons and assess further damage.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Dam, #Chipinge, #Collapse

