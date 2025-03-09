Latest News Editor's Choice


Blessed Mhlanga unhappy in jail

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The lawyer representing Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) journalist Blessed Mhlanga, who is currently in jail on allegations of publishing messages inciting public violence, has revealed that his client is unhappy in detention but remains resilient.

Speaking to journalists after a High Court bail appeal hearing was postponed on Monday, Mhlanga's lawyer, Chris Mhike, said while his client is staying strong, he is deeply affected by his situation.

"He is being strong. He encourages you, members of the press, to remain resolute, strong, and brave in the face of adversity," Mhike said.

"He is, of course, very unhappy to be in detention over a matter that, as far as we are concerned, does not warrant detention. He worries about his family because he is a breadwinner, and his day-to-day activities and studies have been disrupted without the liberty that he deserves. His present situation is obviously not ideal," the lawyer added.

Mhlanga was arrested two weeks ago after allegedly conducting interviews with Blessed Geza, a war veteran and vocal critic of the Mnangagwa 2030 agenda. Geza is currently being sought by the police on charges of incitement, undermining the authority of the President, and theft.

The journalist's initial bail application was denied by Magistrate Farai Gwitima, who ruled that granting bail could interfere with investigations and that Mhlanga was likely to re-offend. Following this, Mhlanga filed an appeal, which was set for a hearing on Monday.

However, the state requested that the case be transferred to the anti-corruption court, delaying proceedings. The request was ultimately denied, but the hearing could still not proceed as the state failed to respond to Mhlanga's submissions on time.

"The state is yet to furnish us with their response to the bail appeal. It is our hope that by Wednesday, that response would have been furnished to us," Mhike said.

"The state undertook to respond by Tuesday. It is our hope that our appeal will prevail and Blessed will be released," he added.

The case has sparked concerns among media freedom advocates, who view Mhlanga's continued detention as an attack on press freedom and journalistic work in Zimbabwe.

Source - NewZimbabwe
