Chinese 'Starlink' launching in over 30 countries

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
An incoming Chinese-run rival to SpaceX's Starlink service could compete with Elon Musk-owned company in Zimbabwe.

SpaceSail, also called “Qianfan,” the “Thousand Sails Constellation,” or “G60 Starlink”, is a low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite broadband service that aims to offer worldwide Internet coverage in the coming years.

The venture is run by the Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology (SSST) with financial backing from the Shanghai Municipal People's Government and the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

SpaceSail launched its first 18 satellites for LEO connectivity on 6 August 2024. By January 2025, it had 72 satellites in orbit.

China Central Television has reported that the company plans to have 648 satellites in orbit by 2025 and 1,296 in total by the end of the constellation's first phase rollout.

This is expected to increase to 15,000 satellites by 2030.

As of February 2025, Starlink had around 7,000 satellites providing connectivity to over five million customers in more than 100 countries.

The company is adding dozens of new satellites to its fleet every week and aims to have up to 34,400 in the future.

While SpaceSail will need to expand quickly to catch up to Starlink, it is important to note that the US firm already launched limited services when it had much fewer satellites in operation.

SpaceSail aims to begin offering commercial broadband services this year.

It could capitalise on an opportunity in markets that have resisted Starlink's rollout over anti-US political or sovereignty concerns.

Starlink has been contracted to provide support for various US military programmes and has proven to be a valuable tool in warfare for its allies.

Starlink is not available and seems to have no plans to launch in China, Iran, Russia, Afghanistan, Syria, Cuba, North Korea, and Belarus. These countries are considered political or economic enemies of the US.

Starlink has also struggled with approvals in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and numerous African countries.

Source - online
More on: #China, #Starlink, #Launch

