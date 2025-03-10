Zimbabwe military personnel urged to uphold Constitution

News / National

by Staff reporter

In a powerful address last Friday at the Five Infantry Brigade in Battlefields, near Kwekwe, Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Commander Lieutenant General Anselem Sanyatwe urged military personnel to uphold the country's Constitution and contribute to the creation of a peaceful environment vital for achieving national objectives.The occasion marked the formal change of command at the brigade as Brigadier General Mpuleang Siziba handed over leadership to Brigadier General Lawrence Munzararikwa. Brig Gen Siziba has been reassigned as the Director General of Joint Operations and Plans at the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) Headquarters in Harare.Lt Gen Sanyatwe emphasized the critical role of the army in fostering peace and security, noting that the people of Zimbabwe have high expectations for a brighter future. He stated that it is the army's duty to fulfill its constitutional mandate by ensuring that the country remains secure and stable, paving the way for the attainment of national goals, particularly the Vision 2030 agenda aimed at transforming Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-income economy."The people of Zimbabwe have high hopes and expectations for a better future. Accordingly, as the Zimbabwe National Army, we should discharge our constitutional mandate to ensure a conducive and tranquil environment prevails for the attainment of national programmes," Lt Gen Sanyatwe said.He further emphasized that military personnel must align their efforts with national development priorities, particularly President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Vision 2030. "We should all, therefore, understand the vision enunciated by the President and Commander in Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces in its entirety to contribute meaningfully to the attainment of an upper-middle-income economy status of our motherland," he added.The ZNA, according to Lt Gen Sanyatwe, is tasked with protecting Zimbabwe's territorial integrity against both internal and external threats, and must continue to support the country's broader developmental goals.In his reflection on his time at the Five Infantry Brigade, Brig Gen Siziba spoke of the operational successes achieved during his tenure, including joint operations with the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to combat illegal gold panning and the control of machete-wielding gangs. He also highlighted ongoing efforts to curb smuggling in the Gokwe region."As a formation, we carried out operations against illegal gold panning and machete-wielding gangs to support the ZRP. Relatedly, we currently have security forces deployed in Gokwe to curb the smuggling of goods outside the country," Brig Gen Siziba said. "Together with my colleagues from JOC, we have managed to address the various security challenges."Brig Gen Munzararikwa, who now assumes leadership of the brigade, pledged to build on his predecessor's achievements and maintain the unit's operational effectiveness. He outlined his commitment to addressing key security challenges in the province, including illegal mining and smuggling."I will ensure that the troops I am leading here reach their full potential. I am cognizant of the responsibilities that come with the task at hand," Brig Gen Munzararikwa said. "The province requires us to deal with illegal mining, smuggling, and all sorts of vices. I assure you that I will endeavor to keep everything under command in good order."As Zimbabwe moves forward in its national development goals, the Zimbabwe National Army remains a key pillar in safeguarding peace, security, and the integrity of the nation's progress.