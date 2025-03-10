Latest News Editor's Choice


Mining companies initiate major overhaul for Cross Dete-Binga road

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
The Cross Dete-Binga Road is set for a major rehabilitation this month, following a partnership between the Government and two mining companies in Matabeleland North province. This development aims to accelerate roadworks on critical sections of the route, which serves as a key link between Binga and the rest of the country, crucial for tourism and commercial activities.

The road has suffered severe deterioration due to incessant rains, resulting in numerous potholes and heavily damaged sections that have made traffic movement increasingly difficult. However, significant rehabilitation efforts are underway, with lithium investor Kamativi Mining Company (KMC) and British-owned Muchesu Coal Mine stepping in to assist.

KMC, which began operations at the old tin mine last year, has already rehabilitated a 20km stretch of the road. Muchesu Coal Mine, owned by Contango Holdings, a strategic coal asset in Southern Africa with over 2.6 billion tonnes of coking and thermal coal, has also committed to supporting the rehabilitation initiative.

Matabeleland North Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Richard Moyo, met with representatives from KMC and Muchesu Coal Mine, along with Binga Rural District Council (RDC) chief executive officer Mr. Joshua Muzamba and provincial road engineers. The meeting focused on strategies to expedite the roadworks.

Minister Moyo emphasized the importance of collaboration between the Government and mining companies in improving infrastructure. "A resolution was made at the meeting with officials from Muchesu Coal Mine and Kamativi Mining Company, road engineers, and the Binga RDC CEO that rehabilitating the Cross Dete-Binga Road is a priority project that should start as soon as possible," he stated.

The road engineers have been tasked with determining the materials required for pothole patching from Cross Dete to Binga, with findings expected in the coming days. Minister Moyo credited President Mnangagwa's leadership for attracting major investors to Matabeleland North, which has enabled such infrastructure development initiatives.

"The mining companies understand how important it is to partner with the Government in implementing key projects such as road rehabilitation, which they also rely on for transportation," added Minister Moyo. The planned pothole patching will cover the entire Cross Dete-Binga Road, which was significantly damaged by heavy rains this year.

KMC has already resurfaced a stretch from its main gate to the Cross Dete-Binga road, up to the roundabout. Additionally, sections of the road leading to the business center, police station, Transmedia transmitters, and the community hall have been tarred, with one segment named after Chief Nekatambe in recognition of his jurisdiction over the area.

Truck drivers and local business owners have expressed relief at the planned rehabilitation. Mr. Albert Savanhu, a truck driver, described the current road conditions as a nightmare, with potholes forcing even haulage trucks off the tarred road onto dusty side paths. Similarly, Mr. Patrick Chisulu, a local business owner, warned that if small bridges in the area are not repaired, certain sections of Binga could be cut off from the rest of the district.

The Government has identified Cross Dete-Binga Road as a critical highway in need of urgent attention, and the involvement of mining companies in its rehabilitation is expected to significantly improve accessibility and economic activities in the region.

