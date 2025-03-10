Latest News Editor's Choice


Boost for Zimbabwe cancer patients

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
Cancer patients, including children, have received a significant boost after two banks and one of Zimbabwe's leading supermarkets donated chemotherapy drugs and financial support to two cancer care organisations.

At the handover ceremony, CABS Chief Financial Officer Valerie Muyambo emphasized the devastating impact of cancer on Zimbabwean families, stressing the importance of ensuring that no child faces the battle alone.

"The emotional and financial toll it takes on families is immense, and it is in these moments that organisations like KidzCan become a beacon of light," said Muyambo.

"They provide not only essential medication but also unwavering support and encouragement to children and their families during their most difficult times."

She noted that this was the second year of CABS' partnership with TM Pick n Pay in the fight against childhood cancer. Through a campaign in February, where CABS pledged a donation to KidzCan for every swipe made on a CABS POS machine at TM Pick n Pay stores, the bank managed to donate US$30,000 for chemotherapy drugs.

Muyambo highlighted the power of collaboration with TM Pick n Pay, stating that their combined efforts could make a significant difference in the lives of children affected by cancer.

"Through collective commitment, we can all make a tangible difference. As we hand over this donation today, let us remember that we are not just providing financial assistance; we are offering hope and a brighter future to children suffering from cancer," she added.

TM Pick n Pay Chief Financial Officer Gamu Nyamuzinga announced a further donation of US$80,000 worth of drugs, with US$50,000 contributed by TM Pick n Pay and US$30,000 from CABS.

"This collaboration exemplifies what we can achieve when we work together for a common cause. The drugs we are donating today will ensure that children in need of chemotherapy get the treatment they need," said Nyamuzinga.

He also revealed that an additional US$30,000 had been allocated for child welfare, with US$15,000 directed toward food supplies and another US$15,000 for transport costs to help families reach treatment facilities at Parirenyatwa Hospital without financial hardship.

Meanwhile, First Capital Bank Chief Executive Officer Tapera Mushoriwa, speaking at a separate donation event at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in partnership with Cancerserve, reaffirmed the bank's commitment to improving cancer care and supporting communities in need.

Cancerserve Trust representative Anna Nyakabau emphasized the need for collective effort in the fight against cancer, urging more organisations to support initiatives that enhance cancer treatment and care across Zimbabwe.

Source - newsday
