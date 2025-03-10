Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe Warriors secure 3-year formal wear sponsorship

by Staff reporter
The Warriors have received a significant boost ahead of their 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Benin and Nigeria after the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) signed a three-year partnership with leading men's formal clothing brand, 4May International.

This deal, announced at a press conference at ZIFA's offices in Harare, will see 4May International providing formal wear for the national men's football team until December 31, 2027. The sponsorship will cover suits, shirts, and shoes for a 23-member squad, coaching staff, support personnel, and executive members, ensuring they present a professional appearance for all key fixtures.

4May International previously outfitted the Warriors ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and is also the official formal wear partner for Zimbabwe's men's cricket team.

Speaking at the announcement, 4May International Chief Executive Officer Ellcy Chimedza expressed excitement about rekindling the partnership with ZIFA.

"This is not my first time working with ZIFA. We worked together back in 2019, and this feels like a natural continuation of that relationship. With the new executive and board, as well as the appointment of a new coach, the timing is perfect for this renewed partnership," Chimedza said.

ZIFA marketing committee chairperson Kudzai Kadzombe hailed the agreement as a major step in elevating Zimbabwean football's image.

"This partnership with 4May International is a testament to our vision of raising Zimbabwean football to international standards. Our players and technical team deserve to look as professional as they perform, and this agreement ensures they exude confidence and pride whenever they represent the nation. We are delighted to welcome 4May International into the ZIFA family," Kadzombe said.

Warriors coach Michael Nees also welcomed the initiative, emphasizing its positive impact on team morale and professionalism.

"This cooperation is a sign of the increased professionalisation of our football and shows that the corporate world is behind the Warriors. I can tell you the players were very quick to respond when I asked them about their sizes, which shows their excitement. I trust the executive that this is a good partnership," Nees said.

The formal wear sponsorship follows a series of partnerships recently secured by ZIFA. Last week, the association signed agreements with Kyros Sports and PD House to enhance grassroots development and improve its digital presence. Additionally, ZIFA president Nqobile Magwizi signed an exchange programme agreement with the Royal Moroccan Football Federation over the weekend, further strengthening international ties.

Meanwhile, Nees and his technical team are set to announce the Warriors' squad tomorrow for the crucial World Cup qualifiers against Benin and Nigeria.

