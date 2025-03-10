Zanu-PF's Marapira distances self from kidnap storm

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF information director Farai Marapira has distanced himself from allegations linking him to the reported abduction of environmental activist and farmer Nadia Vongai Mabvirakare.Mabvirakare was allegedly taken from her home in Chitungwiza on Wednesday evening and has not been seen since. The matter has since been reported at Makoni Police Station under RRB Number 6346710.Leaked audio recordings and WhatsApp chats suggest that Mabvirakare was introduced to Batsirai Joel Matiza, a Zanu-PF national youth member for the environment, by Marapira after she sought support for a joint farming project in Makoni. However, relations between Matiza and Mabvirakare reportedly deteriorated in recent weeks, leading the latter to seek Marapira's intervention in resolving their dispute. Despite attempts at mediation, no resolution was reached.The activist's disappearance has sparked heated discussions on social media, with one user, @DrAfricanPride, posting on X (formerly Twitter) and directly implicating Marapira and Matiza in her disappearance.In response, Marapira strongly denied any involvement beyond facilitating the initial introduction between the two."That was the end of my involvement, bar updates here and there from both of them being excited with their project," he stated.According to Marapira, tensions arose in January when Matiza informed him that an audit team had found evidence of financial misappropriation by Mabvirakare. Marapira said he then reached out to her to discuss the issue."As a person who introduced them, I went to his office to understand better, and after they explained, I texted Nadia asking to see her and discuss the matter," Marapira said.He further demanded a public apology from those accusing him of involvement in the activist's disappearance."…be responsible enough to acknowledge publicly that your assertions against me were unwarranted since you also made them publicly," he said. "Maybe next time, an inquiry first would help, hey."Marapira confirmed the authenticity of the leaked conversations between him and Mabvirakare, in which she sought his assistance in mediating her dispute with Matiza. However, he maintained that he had no further role in the matter."Indeed, the chats are mine. I would comment further and pursue possible options as the story progresses or something," he said. "I am not bothered by personal attacks. My duty is to the party and President Emmerson Mnangagwa, and these sideshows are meant to have me lose focus."Efforts to obtain a comment from Matiza were unsuccessful at the time of publishing.