Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF's Marapira distances self from kidnap storm

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF information director Farai Marapira has distanced himself from allegations linking him to the reported abduction of environmental activist and farmer Nadia Vongai Mabvirakare.

Mabvirakare was allegedly taken from her home in Chitungwiza on Wednesday evening and has not been seen since. The matter has since been reported at Makoni Police Station under RRB Number 6346710.

Leaked audio recordings and WhatsApp chats suggest that Mabvirakare was introduced to Batsirai Joel Matiza, a Zanu-PF national youth member for the environment, by Marapira after she sought support for a joint farming project in Makoni. However, relations between Matiza and Mabvirakare reportedly deteriorated in recent weeks, leading the latter to seek Marapira's intervention in resolving their dispute. Despite attempts at mediation, no resolution was reached.

The activist's disappearance has sparked heated discussions on social media, with one user, @DrAfricanPride, posting on X (formerly Twitter) and directly implicating Marapira and Matiza in her disappearance.

In response, Marapira strongly denied any involvement beyond facilitating the initial introduction between the two.

"That was the end of my involvement, bar updates here and there from both of them being excited with their project," he stated.

According to Marapira, tensions arose in January when Matiza informed him that an audit team had found evidence of financial misappropriation by Mabvirakare. Marapira said he then reached out to her to discuss the issue.

"As a person who introduced them, I went to his office to understand better, and after they explained, I texted Nadia asking to see her and discuss the matter," Marapira said.

He further demanded a public apology from those accusing him of involvement in the activist's disappearance.

"…be responsible enough to acknowledge publicly that your assertions against me were unwarranted since you also made them publicly," he said. "Maybe next time, an inquiry first would help, hey."

Marapira confirmed the authenticity of the leaked conversations between him and Mabvirakare, in which she sought his assistance in mediating her dispute with Matiza. However, he maintained that he had no further role in the matter.

"Indeed, the chats are mine. I would comment further and pursue possible options as the story progresses or something," he said. "I am not bothered by personal attacks. My duty is to the party and President Emmerson Mnangagwa, and these sideshows are meant to have me lose focus."

Efforts to obtain a comment from Matiza were unsuccessful at the time of publishing.

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Bulawayo plans US$1 million deep well to address water crisis

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Biggie Matiza's son in US$1 million project theft storm

3 hrs ago | 272 Views

EcoCash launches 'Spend and Win' promotion with Mastercard

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe sex workers turn fear into strength

3 hrs ago | 263 Views

Surge in robberies necessitates extra measures to secure properties

4 hrs ago | 257 Views

Leadership changes sweep through Zim's corporate landscape

4 hrs ago | 267 Views

Vic Falls City signs US$1.6 million land servicing deal

4 hrs ago | 170 Views

POSB scandal exposes Mnangagwa?

7 hrs ago | 2040 Views

POSB scandalous sale deal comes under scrutiny

7 hrs ago | 628 Views

Zimbabweans struggle with unemployment as informal sector dominates

8 hrs ago | 241 Views

Chatambudza's 'A lion eating its cubs?' is a disinformation campaign against ZPRA

8 hrs ago | 762 Views

USAID suspends 83% of programs, leaving Zimbabwe and Africa in crisis

8 hrs ago | 878 Views

Harare Mayor preaches accountability amid council salary scandal

8 hrs ago | 257 Views

Rufaro stadium faces challenges despite reopening

8 hrs ago | 247 Views

Ex-Zipra cadre laments neglect of war vets

8 hrs ago | 319 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors secure 3-year formal wear sponsorship

8 hrs ago | 137 Views

Boost for Zimbabwe cancer patients

8 hrs ago | 56 Views

Mining companies initiate major overhaul for Cross Dete-Binga road

8 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwe military personnel urged to uphold Constitution

8 hrs ago | 711 Views

Man defrauding ex-girlfriend of US$28,000 in stand deal

8 hrs ago | 267 Views

Chinese 'Starlink' launching in over 30 countries

23 hrs ago | 2294 Views

Blessed Mhlanga unhappy in jail

23 hrs ago | 1591 Views

Chipinge dam collapse claims 4 lives, 3 still missing

23 hrs ago | 951 Views

Woman on the run after stabbing husband

23 hrs ago | 1149 Views

4 arrested for smuggling drugs in coffin

23 hrs ago | 1264 Views

Zimra shuts down Unity Village Flea Market in Bulawayo

24 hrs ago | 1873 Views

Mnangagwa's adviser to push for urgent repairs on Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway

10 Mar 2025 at 14:46hrs | 1535 Views

Zimbabwe's lying ministry dismisses viral pothole image as misleading

10 Mar 2025 at 14:42hrs | 2364 Views

Blessed Geza should learn from Sam Geza and Simba Makoni

10 Mar 2025 at 14:14hrs | 1480 Views

SAPS to launch Operation Shanela 2

10 Mar 2025 at 14:00hrs | 1213 Views

Whether one calls it a third term or a term extension, it's the same: an illegitimate attempt to prolong power

10 Mar 2025 at 13:46hrs | 222 Views

Cry, the beloved country

10 Mar 2025 at 13:36hrs | 276 Views

Historic environmental crime fines payment with trees

10 Mar 2025 at 13:34hrs | 318 Views

Sex-starved grandfather (70) rapes grandchildren

10 Mar 2025 at 13:27hrs | 878 Views

ZANU PF Tycoon Marapira denies involvement in activist's disappearance

10 Mar 2025 at 13:24hrs | 934 Views

Shun Sidemarketing, tobacco farmers warned

10 Mar 2025 at 12:16hrs | 146 Views

Mnangagwa shields Murwira in UZ-HIT intellectual property battle

10 Mar 2025 at 12:11hrs | 7289 Views

Failed heist suspect gets instant justice

10 Mar 2025 at 11:38hrs | 800 Views

Insiza villagers buy motorbike for councillor

10 Mar 2025 at 11:24hrs | 311 Views

Suspected female con artist faces judgment day

10 Mar 2025 at 11:23hrs | 284 Views

Zimbabwe claims strides in civil, political reforms

10 Mar 2025 at 11:22hrs | 124 Views

Blessed Mhlanga's bail application delayed, remains in prison

10 Mar 2025 at 11:16hrs | 288 Views

Mnangagwa reverses Chinamasa's decision to fire activists

10 Mar 2025 at 10:47hrs | 2442 Views

DR Congo offers $5m bounties for rebel leaders

10 Mar 2025 at 10:46hrs | 603 Views

Modi takes over Choppies outlets

10 Mar 2025 at 08:41hrs | 1411 Views

Zimbabwe's central bank confident of gold-backed ZiG currency

10 Mar 2025 at 08:36hrs | 257 Views

Mhlanga's bail hearing to be heard today

10 Mar 2025 at 08:35hrs | 176 Views

Zimbabwe woman loses hand in attack by hyena

10 Mar 2025 at 08:34hrs | 609 Views

China committed to propping up Zimbabwe in medical advancements

10 Mar 2025 at 08:33hrs | 159 Views