Ex-Zipra cadre laments neglect of war vets

News / National

by Staff reporter

A South Africa-based Zipra war veteran, Chandagwinyira Chose, has expressed disappointment over the government's alleged neglect of former liberation war fighters.Chose's remarks follow accusations by former Zanu-PF central committee member and war veteran Blessed "Bombshell" Geza, who criticized President Emmerson Mnangagwa for failing to support former freedom fighters.Speaking on the issue, Chose, whose Chimurenga name was Sizwe Jacana, lamented that many Zimbabweans seemed to have forgotten the sacrifices made by young men and women who fought against the oppressive Rhodesian regime, ultimately leading to the country's independence in 1980."It is disheartening to note that some war veterans remain unburied in various countries, including Mozambique, Tanzania, and Zambia. May their souls rest in peace," he said."Furthermore, when we, as war veterans, approach politicians to address our concerns and those of the Zimbabwean people, we're met with harassment."Chose expressed concern that the current government was exhibiting behavior reminiscent of former Rhodesian Prime Minister Ian Douglas Smith's regime, leading some to believe that colonial rule was more effective than the present administration.Adding to his concerns, he pointed out that war veterans were troubled by the large number of Zimbabweans scattered across the globe in search of better economic opportunities."This issue demands urgent attention, and we must re-examine our priorities. Let us continue fighting for justice and equality," he said.Meanwhile, Zapu secretary for Bulawayo province, Vivian Siziba, voiced concern over the rising levels of corruption under Mnangagwa's administration.According to the 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index released last month, Zimbabwe scored 21 points out of a possible 100, a decline from 24 points in 2023, indicating a worsening lack of transparency and accountability.Freedom Alliance leader Samukele Hadebe criticized the government for its blatant disregard for constitutional principles."As for the war veteran Geza, while we cannot interfere with internal Zanu-PF processes and disciplinary issues, Geza, as a citizen, has a right to express his opinion," he said."If saying an elected official is underperforming is a crime, then as a country we have missed the point. It is his opinion—right or wrong, it cannot be punishable unless we are saying we are an intolerant dictatorship. Elected officials must handle criticism better."Mthwakazi Republic Party leader Mqondisi Moyo added that for decades, the Zanu-PF government had engaged in a campaign of terror, violence, and repression."Corruption, cronyism, and economic mismanagement have led to widespread poverty, inequality, human suffering, a lack of accountability and justice, and persistent human rights violations. This has perpetuated a culture of impunity," he said.The growing discontent among war veterans and political activists highlights deepening frustrations with governance and the state of affairs in Zimbabwe.