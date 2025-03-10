Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ex-Zipra cadre laments neglect of war vets

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
A South Africa-based Zipra war veteran, Chandagwinyira Chose, has expressed disappointment over the government's alleged neglect of former liberation war fighters.

Chose's remarks follow accusations by former Zanu-PF central committee member and war veteran Blessed "Bombshell" Geza, who criticized President Emmerson Mnangagwa for failing to support former freedom fighters.

Speaking on the issue, Chose, whose Chimurenga name was Sizwe Jacana, lamented that many Zimbabweans seemed to have forgotten the sacrifices made by young men and women who fought against the oppressive Rhodesian regime, ultimately leading to the country's independence in 1980.

"It is disheartening to note that some war veterans remain unburied in various countries, including Mozambique, Tanzania, and Zambia. May their souls rest in peace," he said.

"Furthermore, when we, as war veterans, approach politicians to address our concerns and those of the Zimbabwean people, we're met with harassment."

Chose expressed concern that the current government was exhibiting behavior reminiscent of former Rhodesian Prime Minister Ian Douglas Smith's regime, leading some to believe that colonial rule was more effective than the present administration.

Adding to his concerns, he pointed out that war veterans were troubled by the large number of Zimbabweans scattered across the globe in search of better economic opportunities.

"This issue demands urgent attention, and we must re-examine our priorities. Let us continue fighting for justice and equality," he said.

Meanwhile, Zapu secretary for Bulawayo province, Vivian Siziba, voiced concern over the rising levels of corruption under Mnangagwa's administration.

According to the 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index released last month, Zimbabwe scored 21 points out of a possible 100, a decline from 24 points in 2023, indicating a worsening lack of transparency and accountability.

Freedom Alliance leader Samukele Hadebe criticized the government for its blatant disregard for constitutional principles.

"As for the war veteran Geza, while we cannot interfere with internal Zanu-PF processes and disciplinary issues, Geza, as a citizen, has a right to express his opinion," he said.

"If saying an elected official is underperforming is a crime, then as a country we have missed the point. It is his opinion—right or wrong, it cannot be punishable unless we are saying we are an intolerant dictatorship. Elected officials must handle criticism better."

Mthwakazi Republic Party leader Mqondisi Moyo added that for decades, the Zanu-PF government had engaged in a campaign of terror, violence, and repression.

"Corruption, cronyism, and economic mismanagement have led to widespread poverty, inequality, human suffering, a lack of accountability and justice, and persistent human rights violations. This has perpetuated a culture of impunity," he said.

The growing discontent among war veterans and political activists highlights deepening frustrations with governance and the state of affairs in Zimbabwe.

Source - newsday
More on: #Zipra, #War, #Vets

Comments


Must Read

Bulawayo plans US$1 million deep well to address water crisis

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Biggie Matiza's son in US$1 million project theft storm

3 hrs ago | 272 Views

EcoCash launches 'Spend and Win' promotion with Mastercard

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe sex workers turn fear into strength

3 hrs ago | 263 Views

Surge in robberies necessitates extra measures to secure properties

4 hrs ago | 259 Views

Leadership changes sweep through Zim's corporate landscape

4 hrs ago | 267 Views

Vic Falls City signs US$1.6 million land servicing deal

4 hrs ago | 170 Views

POSB scandal exposes Mnangagwa?

7 hrs ago | 2040 Views

POSB scandalous sale deal comes under scrutiny

7 hrs ago | 628 Views

Zimbabweans struggle with unemployment as informal sector dominates

8 hrs ago | 241 Views

Chatambudza's 'A lion eating its cubs?' is a disinformation campaign against ZPRA

8 hrs ago | 762 Views

USAID suspends 83% of programs, leaving Zimbabwe and Africa in crisis

8 hrs ago | 878 Views

Harare Mayor preaches accountability amid council salary scandal

8 hrs ago | 257 Views

Rufaro stadium faces challenges despite reopening

8 hrs ago | 247 Views

Zanu-PF's Marapira distances self from kidnap storm

8 hrs ago | 345 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors secure 3-year formal wear sponsorship

8 hrs ago | 137 Views

Boost for Zimbabwe cancer patients

8 hrs ago | 56 Views

Mining companies initiate major overhaul for Cross Dete-Binga road

8 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwe military personnel urged to uphold Constitution

8 hrs ago | 711 Views

Man defrauding ex-girlfriend of US$28,000 in stand deal

8 hrs ago | 267 Views

Chinese 'Starlink' launching in over 30 countries

23 hrs ago | 2294 Views

Blessed Mhlanga unhappy in jail

23 hrs ago | 1591 Views

Chipinge dam collapse claims 4 lives, 3 still missing

23 hrs ago | 951 Views

Woman on the run after stabbing husband

23 hrs ago | 1149 Views

4 arrested for smuggling drugs in coffin

23 hrs ago | 1264 Views

Zimra shuts down Unity Village Flea Market in Bulawayo

24 hrs ago | 1873 Views

Mnangagwa's adviser to push for urgent repairs on Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway

10 Mar 2025 at 14:46hrs | 1535 Views

Zimbabwe's lying ministry dismisses viral pothole image as misleading

10 Mar 2025 at 14:42hrs | 2364 Views

Blessed Geza should learn from Sam Geza and Simba Makoni

10 Mar 2025 at 14:14hrs | 1480 Views

SAPS to launch Operation Shanela 2

10 Mar 2025 at 14:00hrs | 1213 Views

Whether one calls it a third term or a term extension, it's the same: an illegitimate attempt to prolong power

10 Mar 2025 at 13:46hrs | 222 Views

Cry, the beloved country

10 Mar 2025 at 13:36hrs | 276 Views

Historic environmental crime fines payment with trees

10 Mar 2025 at 13:34hrs | 318 Views

Sex-starved grandfather (70) rapes grandchildren

10 Mar 2025 at 13:27hrs | 878 Views

ZANU PF Tycoon Marapira denies involvement in activist's disappearance

10 Mar 2025 at 13:24hrs | 934 Views

Shun Sidemarketing, tobacco farmers warned

10 Mar 2025 at 12:16hrs | 146 Views

Mnangagwa shields Murwira in UZ-HIT intellectual property battle

10 Mar 2025 at 12:11hrs | 7289 Views

Failed heist suspect gets instant justice

10 Mar 2025 at 11:38hrs | 800 Views

Insiza villagers buy motorbike for councillor

10 Mar 2025 at 11:24hrs | 311 Views

Suspected female con artist faces judgment day

10 Mar 2025 at 11:23hrs | 284 Views

Zimbabwe claims strides in civil, political reforms

10 Mar 2025 at 11:22hrs | 124 Views

Blessed Mhlanga's bail application delayed, remains in prison

10 Mar 2025 at 11:16hrs | 288 Views

Mnangagwa reverses Chinamasa's decision to fire activists

10 Mar 2025 at 10:47hrs | 2442 Views

DR Congo offers $5m bounties for rebel leaders

10 Mar 2025 at 10:46hrs | 603 Views

Modi takes over Choppies outlets

10 Mar 2025 at 08:41hrs | 1411 Views

Zimbabwe's central bank confident of gold-backed ZiG currency

10 Mar 2025 at 08:36hrs | 257 Views

Mhlanga's bail hearing to be heard today

10 Mar 2025 at 08:35hrs | 176 Views

Zimbabwe woman loses hand in attack by hyena

10 Mar 2025 at 08:34hrs | 609 Views

China committed to propping up Zimbabwe in medical advancements

10 Mar 2025 at 08:33hrs | 159 Views