Harare Mayor preaches accountability amid council salary scandal

by Staff reporter
Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume on Monday called for accountability and good governance among city officials, even as a recent commission exposed exorbitant salaries being paid to council directors. The commission's findings revealed that top administrators at Town House were earning between US$15,000 and US$30,000 per month, consuming over half a million US dollars in salaries alone.

Speaking at the launch of a revenue collection blitz in Harare, Mafume emphasized the importance of responsible leadership.

"Accountability is essential for effective governance and development," Mafume said. "When officials are held accountable, it fosters trust and confidence in government, encouraging residents to participate in civic activities, pay taxes, and comply with laws and regulations."

However, his remarks stood in contrast to recent revelations about lavish spending within the municipality. In addition to high salaries, city officials reportedly allocated US$1 million for high-end vehicles for top administrators, raising further concerns about financial mismanagement.

The Harare City Council has long been criticized for poor service delivery, with persistent failures in water and sewage reticulation, road maintenance, and infrastructure development. Even council offices themselves have been described as desolate and neglected.

The Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA) director, Ruben Akili, condemned the council's spending priorities, calling the situation a sign of systemic failure.

"The local government system structures have not been performing up to standards," Akili said. "There is a need to reform our local government system. Our local government system promotes corruption and does not encourage citizen participation. Transparency and accountability are sorely lacking."

Residents have expressed growing frustration, with many questioning why they should continue paying rates when the funds appear to be fueling extravagant lifestyles rather than essential services. Some have threatened to withhold payments, citing uncollected garbage, poor road conditions, and failing water infrastructure as justification for their discontent.

As the controversy unfolds, pressure is mounting on Mafume and the Harare City Council to justify their expenditure and restore public confidence in local governance.

