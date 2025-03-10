USAID suspends 83% of programs, leaving Zimbabwe and Africa in crisis

News / National

by Staff reporter

Health, education, and various other sectors in Zimbabwe and across Africa face a tough period ahead following the announcement that 83% of USAID-funded programs have been suspended.United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday revealed that the U.S. government had canceled 5,200 contracts deemed to be consuming tens of billions of dollars without serving America's core interests.The decision comes just weeks after nearly all USAID-funded programs, except for a select few, were put on hold. The global suspension, implemented less than a week into President Donald Trump's second term, has left Africa reeling as many nations depended heavily on U.S. aid for humanitarian assistance."After a six-week review, we are officially canceling 83% of the programs at USAID," Rubio stated. "The 5,200 contracts that are now canceled spent tens of billions of dollars in ways that did not serve, and in some cases even harmed, the core national interests of the United States. In consultation with Congress, we intend for the remaining 18% of programs (approximately 1,000) to now be administered more effectively under the State Department."The review was conducted by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a unit tasked with auditing, streamlining, and determining the future of USAID.In Zimbabwe, USAID played a crucial role in supporting the health sector, including funding salaries for nurses, supplying essential medical technology, and constructing clinics, particularly in rural areas. The suspension of funding is expected to leave significant gaps in healthcare provision, as the government has struggled to invest adequately in public health over the past 45 years of independence.Despite this setback, Zimbabwean authorities maintain that alternative plans are in place, urging citizens not to panic. However, critics question the government's preparedness to fill the void left by USAID.The crisis extends beyond Zimbabwe. In South Africa, clinics providing free antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) have already been forced to shut down, leaving thousands of HIV-positive individuals without essential medication.The situation has been further worsened by the withdrawal of UKAID and other European humanitarian agencies, which had also been significant contributors to development and relief programs across the continent.With the abrupt end of U.S. aid, governments in affected countries now face the challenge of either increasing domestic funding for essential services or seeking alternative donors to fill the funding gap. The long-term impact on Africa's most vulnerable communities remains uncertain, with fears of worsening healthcare, education, and economic instability in the wake of these cutbacks.