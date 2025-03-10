Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabweans struggle with unemployment as informal sector dominates

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
A recent national survey has revealed that the majority of Zimbabweans remain unemployed or reliant on informal work, with many struggling to secure stable incomes.

The 2024 Citizens' Perceptions and Expectations Survey, conducted by Sivio Institute, found that only 37% of respondents were formally employed, while 30% were self-employed and 28% were unemployed. Among those working, 36% were in the informal sector, compared to just 20% in the private sector and 20% in government jobs.

The survey sampled 1,272 respondents across Zimbabwe, painting a bleak picture of the country's employment landscape.

"Young people are the most affected," the report states, noting that unemployment is highest among Zimbabweans aged 18-35.

Agriculture remains the country's biggest employer, accounting for 15% of jobs, followed by education (11%) and construction (11%). However, manufacturing, which has traditionally been a key sector, now accounts for just 2% of employment, signaling a decline in industrial activity.

Income levels also remain low, with the majority (71%) of those employed earning between US$51 and US$500 per month. A concerning 4% reported having no income at all, highlighting the severity of economic hardships faced by many households.

Employment creation was ranked as the top national priority by 62% of respondents, followed by healthcare improvement (37%) and price stabilisation (34%). Despite this, only 5% of respondents felt that the government had made significant progress in creating jobs since the 2023 elections.

"We need stable jobs and industries that function properly," said one respondent. "Without that, nothing will improve."

As Zimbabweans continue to grapple with economic instability, the report suggests that government policies will be judged primarily on their ability to create sustainable employment opportunities and improve livelihoods.

Source - cite

Comments


Must Read

Bulawayo plans US$1 million deep well to address water crisis

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Biggie Matiza's son in US$1 million project theft storm

3 hrs ago | 272 Views

EcoCash launches 'Spend and Win' promotion with Mastercard

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe sex workers turn fear into strength

3 hrs ago | 266 Views

Surge in robberies necessitates extra measures to secure properties

4 hrs ago | 259 Views

Leadership changes sweep through Zim's corporate landscape

4 hrs ago | 269 Views

Vic Falls City signs US$1.6 million land servicing deal

4 hrs ago | 171 Views

POSB scandal exposes Mnangagwa?

7 hrs ago | 2045 Views

POSB scandalous sale deal comes under scrutiny

7 hrs ago | 628 Views

Chatambudza's 'A lion eating its cubs?' is a disinformation campaign against ZPRA

8 hrs ago | 762 Views

USAID suspends 83% of programs, leaving Zimbabwe and Africa in crisis

8 hrs ago | 879 Views

Harare Mayor preaches accountability amid council salary scandal

8 hrs ago | 257 Views

Rufaro stadium faces challenges despite reopening

8 hrs ago | 247 Views

Ex-Zipra cadre laments neglect of war vets

8 hrs ago | 319 Views

Zanu-PF's Marapira distances self from kidnap storm

8 hrs ago | 345 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors secure 3-year formal wear sponsorship

8 hrs ago | 137 Views

Boost for Zimbabwe cancer patients

8 hrs ago | 56 Views

Mining companies initiate major overhaul for Cross Dete-Binga road

8 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwe military personnel urged to uphold Constitution

8 hrs ago | 711 Views

Man defrauding ex-girlfriend of US$28,000 in stand deal

8 hrs ago | 267 Views

Chinese 'Starlink' launching in over 30 countries

23 hrs ago | 2294 Views

Blessed Mhlanga unhappy in jail

23 hrs ago | 1591 Views

Chipinge dam collapse claims 4 lives, 3 still missing

23 hrs ago | 951 Views

Woman on the run after stabbing husband

23 hrs ago | 1149 Views

4 arrested for smuggling drugs in coffin

23 hrs ago | 1264 Views

Zimra shuts down Unity Village Flea Market in Bulawayo

24 hrs ago | 1874 Views

Mnangagwa's adviser to push for urgent repairs on Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway

10 Mar 2025 at 14:46hrs | 1535 Views

Zimbabwe's lying ministry dismisses viral pothole image as misleading

10 Mar 2025 at 14:42hrs | 2364 Views

Blessed Geza should learn from Sam Geza and Simba Makoni

10 Mar 2025 at 14:14hrs | 1480 Views

SAPS to launch Operation Shanela 2

10 Mar 2025 at 14:00hrs | 1213 Views

Whether one calls it a third term or a term extension, it's the same: an illegitimate attempt to prolong power

10 Mar 2025 at 13:46hrs | 222 Views

Cry, the beloved country

10 Mar 2025 at 13:36hrs | 276 Views

Historic environmental crime fines payment with trees

10 Mar 2025 at 13:34hrs | 318 Views

Sex-starved grandfather (70) rapes grandchildren

10 Mar 2025 at 13:27hrs | 878 Views

ZANU PF Tycoon Marapira denies involvement in activist's disappearance

10 Mar 2025 at 13:24hrs | 934 Views

Shun Sidemarketing, tobacco farmers warned

10 Mar 2025 at 12:16hrs | 147 Views

Mnangagwa shields Murwira in UZ-HIT intellectual property battle

10 Mar 2025 at 12:11hrs | 7294 Views

Failed heist suspect gets instant justice

10 Mar 2025 at 11:38hrs | 800 Views

Insiza villagers buy motorbike for councillor

10 Mar 2025 at 11:24hrs | 311 Views

Suspected female con artist faces judgment day

10 Mar 2025 at 11:23hrs | 284 Views

Zimbabwe claims strides in civil, political reforms

10 Mar 2025 at 11:22hrs | 124 Views

Blessed Mhlanga's bail application delayed, remains in prison

10 Mar 2025 at 11:16hrs | 288 Views

Mnangagwa reverses Chinamasa's decision to fire activists

10 Mar 2025 at 10:47hrs | 2443 Views

DR Congo offers $5m bounties for rebel leaders

10 Mar 2025 at 10:46hrs | 603 Views

Modi takes over Choppies outlets

10 Mar 2025 at 08:41hrs | 1411 Views

Zimbabwe's central bank confident of gold-backed ZiG currency

10 Mar 2025 at 08:36hrs | 257 Views

Mhlanga's bail hearing to be heard today

10 Mar 2025 at 08:35hrs | 176 Views

Zimbabwe woman loses hand in attack by hyena

10 Mar 2025 at 08:34hrs | 609 Views

China committed to propping up Zimbabwe in medical advancements

10 Mar 2025 at 08:33hrs | 159 Views