Zimbabweans struggle with unemployment as informal sector dominates

News / National

by Staff reporter

A recent national survey has revealed that the majority of Zimbabweans remain unemployed or reliant on informal work, with many struggling to secure stable incomes.The 2024 Citizens' Perceptions and Expectations Survey, conducted by Sivio Institute, found that only 37% of respondents were formally employed, while 30% were self-employed and 28% were unemployed. Among those working, 36% were in the informal sector, compared to just 20% in the private sector and 20% in government jobs.The survey sampled 1,272 respondents across Zimbabwe, painting a bleak picture of the country's employment landscape."Young people are the most affected," the report states, noting that unemployment is highest among Zimbabweans aged 18-35.Agriculture remains the country's biggest employer, accounting for 15% of jobs, followed by education (11%) and construction (11%). However, manufacturing, which has traditionally been a key sector, now accounts for just 2% of employment, signaling a decline in industrial activity.Income levels also remain low, with the majority (71%) of those employed earning between US$51 and US$500 per month. A concerning 4% reported having no income at all, highlighting the severity of economic hardships faced by many households.Employment creation was ranked as the top national priority by 62% of respondents, followed by healthcare improvement (37%) and price stabilisation (34%). Despite this, only 5% of respondents felt that the government had made significant progress in creating jobs since the 2023 elections."We need stable jobs and industries that function properly," said one respondent. "Without that, nothing will improve."As Zimbabweans continue to grapple with economic instability, the report suggests that government policies will be judged primarily on their ability to create sustainable employment opportunities and improve livelihoods.