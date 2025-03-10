Latest News Editor's Choice


POSB scandalous sale deal comes under scrutiny

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
Despite the questionable agreement surrounding the state-owned People's Own Savings Bank (POSB), Attorney-General Virginia Mabiza's correspondence with the bank's management and a directive from President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the deal to sell the public asset to the elusive Hebrew Investment Group (HIG) has come under scrutiny.

The sale, reportedly worth US$100 million, would involve transferring the bank - responsible for processing civil servants' salaries - to HIG, alongside a loan of US$6 billion to the government. Insiders have raised concerns that this transaction could be a scam and part of a money laundering scheme.

In Zimbabwe, the sale of a public asset is a complex process that demands a shareholders' agreement, board approval, and a transparent tendering process to ensure fairness. These steps are required by the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act [Chapter 22:23], which establishes the legal framework for such transactions. The law ensures that the disposal of public assets follows a fair and competitive procedure to secure the best possible price for the asset.

A shareholders' agreement, a critical component in such deals, sets out the rights, responsibilities, and obligations of the company's shareholders. It also outlines how significant decisions, like the sale of an asset, are made. Additionally, any major decision, including the sale of a public asset, must receive approval from the board of directors before being implemented.

Moreover, the law mandates a transparent and competitive tendering process, overseen by the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe, which supervises public procurement proceedings to ensure that they are transparent, fair, cost-effective, and competitive. The Special Procurement Oversight Committee, an independent body, also plays a role in overseeing procurement processes.

Tenders, which are formal bids from potential suppliers, must follow set procedures, ensuring that all offers are treated fairly and that the process is competitive. The act's aim is to guarantee that the disposal of public assets delivers good value for money and fosters a competitive, transparent environment.

The failure to adhere to these legal processes in the case of POSB's sale casts doubt on the legitimacy of the transaction. Without proper legal procedures, the deal raises serious concerns about transparency and the protection of public assets.







