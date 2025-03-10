Vic Falls City signs US$1.6 million land servicing deal

News / National

by Gideon Madzikatidze recently in Victoria Falls

Custodian of Zimbabwe's premier tourism hub, the City of Victoria Falls has signed a US$1.6 million agreement with Integrated Construction Projects (ICP), a civil engineering company for servicing of BB5 and the Railway Loop stands.The BB5 is a piece of land with about 90 commercial stands along Livingstone Way behind Sawanga Mall while Railway Loop is behind Shearwater Village with about 20 stands.Council has taken the responsibility to service the stands to improve the city's ambiance since BB5 is in the central business district.City's Town Clerk, Mr Ronnie Dube and ICP director, Mr Tawanda Muchineripi signed the agreement at the the local authority's offices on Friday. The council will self-fund the project, with the developer pledging to complete all works within six months projection record.Meanwhile, ICP is expected to start works that will include water, sewer, roads and storm water drains immediately following signing of the agreement.Speaking soon after the signing ceremony event, the City's Town Clerk, Ronnie Dube said beneficiaries will move on site once servicing is completed."As the responsible authority it is fair that we develop that area so that it gives a good ambience for our city and obviously to benefit the people who were allocated, hence we advertised the tender for the works to be done and ICP won the tender for US$1.6 million which we are going to fund using our resources," Dube said.Of note, ICP has done other projects for the city, including BB7 residential and currently the civil engineering company is constructing a water reservoir in the city.Dube said the council has trust in the company's capacity and seekers who were part of the BB5 scheme were encouraged to update their accounts."We now urge the residents who owe council anything related to BB5 to own up so that it will also assist us," Dube added.Speaking during the same event, Muchineripi said the company will construct roads, provide water and sewer reticulation; and storm water drains."The contract period is 12 months, but we envisage and we will endeavour to finish within six months which will be record time. We are sure of the support of council and with support of all the residents we will be able to achieve this," Muchineripi said.