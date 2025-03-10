Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Surge in robberies necessitates extra measures to secure properties

by Agencies
3 hrs ago | Views
With the surge in armed robberies throughout the country, Safeguard Security has urged its clients and members of the public to minimise the amount of cash they keep on their premises and ensure all entry points on their property are secure.

It has also urged them to make sure that any access control systems are working to ensure access to premises and secure areas is controlled effectively and that all their security systems, including alarms and panic systems, are functioning properly.

As part of its campaign to ensure that entry points in houses and commercial buildings are secure, it is encouraging the installation of Xpanda security gates that can be installed in doorways and passage areas to block off entry.

Designed to offer secure protection for any premises, Xpanda gates combine innovative technology with robust materials to ensure the highest level of security.

Safeguard Engineering general manager Tinarwo Chiremba says Safeguard, which is the authorised distributor of Xpanda products in Zimbabwe, can offer the complete range of Xpanda products, which include security gates, window security screens and roller shutters.

"The Xpanda gates, screens and shutters are designed to protect homes and businesses from unauthorised entry and potential break-ins. They are constructed using durable material such as steel and aluminium, ensuring they can withstand significant force and resist tampering," he said.

"They are available in various styles and finishes, making them suitable for a wide range of applications, including residential properties, commercial establishments and industrial facilities.

"They are built to last and provide maximum security. They also come equipped with advanced locking mechanisms, including tamper-proof double slam-locks, that provide quick protection in case of emergencies, since they can just be slammed shut and lock automatically.

"They are available in a wide range of UV-resistant colours and finishes and can be tailored to match the aesthetics of any property," Mr Chiremba added.

He went on to explain that the doors are designed with glass-filled nylon rollers and low profile anti-trip bottom tracks to ensure smooth and easy operation. He said the T-Max and X-Door models have proved particularly popular.

"The T-Max is one of the strongest products in the range. It is designed for strength, made from steel and aluminium. The amount of steel in it gives it extra strength. It is  ideal for high security and for protecting shop-fronts.

"Xpanda is so confident of the strength and security value of the T-Max that it comes with a break-in repair or replace warranty, meaning that if an intruder were to successfully gain entry into your property through a locked Xpanda door or gate, we will replace or repair  the door that has been damaged for free," he added.

"The X-Door is an affordable  retractable trellis door with a tamper-proof double slam-lock for quick protection. It is not only strong but aesthetically pleasing. It is perfect for homes seeking an aesthetic appeal without compromising on security," he said.

Mr Chiremba pointed out that there is also a range of affordable do-it-yourself lower security doors that are a good first step for controlling access.

"They are available in a variety of styles and finishes, allowing property owners to choose a design that complements their property's appearance. This ensures that security does not come at the expense of visual appeal.

"Knowing that their property is protected by Xpanda safety doors gives homeowners and business owners peace of mind.

"Housebreaking and robberies have become increasingly common. It is important, therefore, to ensure your home or business is secure. This requires physical barriers to the entrance to your building, as well as other security measures, such as an effective alarm system and rapid response security service.

"Safeguard has been providing security services for over half a century and continues to adopt the latest security measures to ensure the protection of homes and businesses. It therefore offers a wide range of security services, including security gates and fencing, security guards, alarm systems, CCTV,  rapid response, cash management, automated safes and cash and valuables in transit services," Mr Chiremba said.

"We keep abreast of international trends in security and the security threats that are prevalent in Zimbabwe, where housebreaking and robbery have become increasingly common," he added.

Source - Agencies

Comments


Must Read

Bulawayo plans US$1 million deep well to address water crisis

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Biggie Matiza's son in US$1 million project theft storm

2 hrs ago | 263 Views

EcoCash launches 'Spend and Win' promotion with Mastercard

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe sex workers turn fear into strength

3 hrs ago | 255 Views

Leadership changes sweep through Zim's corporate landscape

4 hrs ago | 255 Views

Vic Falls City signs US$1.6 million land servicing deal

4 hrs ago | 165 Views

POSB scandal exposes Mnangagwa?

7 hrs ago | 1994 Views

POSB scandalous sale deal comes under scrutiny

7 hrs ago | 625 Views

Zimbabweans struggle with unemployment as informal sector dominates

8 hrs ago | 241 Views

Chatambudza's 'A lion eating its cubs?' is a disinformation campaign against ZPRA

8 hrs ago | 754 Views

USAID suspends 83% of programs, leaving Zimbabwe and Africa in crisis

8 hrs ago | 858 Views

Harare Mayor preaches accountability amid council salary scandal

8 hrs ago | 252 Views

Rufaro stadium faces challenges despite reopening

8 hrs ago | 245 Views

Ex-Zipra cadre laments neglect of war vets

8 hrs ago | 314 Views

Zanu-PF's Marapira distances self from kidnap storm

8 hrs ago | 345 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors secure 3-year formal wear sponsorship

8 hrs ago | 137 Views

Boost for Zimbabwe cancer patients

8 hrs ago | 54 Views

Mining companies initiate major overhaul for Cross Dete-Binga road

8 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe military personnel urged to uphold Constitution

8 hrs ago | 706 Views

Man defrauding ex-girlfriend of US$28,000 in stand deal

8 hrs ago | 267 Views

Chinese 'Starlink' launching in over 30 countries

23 hrs ago | 2278 Views

Blessed Mhlanga unhappy in jail

23 hrs ago | 1584 Views

Chipinge dam collapse claims 4 lives, 3 still missing

23 hrs ago | 949 Views

Woman on the run after stabbing husband

23 hrs ago | 1146 Views

4 arrested for smuggling drugs in coffin

23 hrs ago | 1262 Views

Zimra shuts down Unity Village Flea Market in Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 1866 Views

Mnangagwa's adviser to push for urgent repairs on Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway

10 Mar 2025 at 14:46hrs | 1529 Views

Zimbabwe's lying ministry dismisses viral pothole image as misleading

10 Mar 2025 at 14:42hrs | 2359 Views

Blessed Geza should learn from Sam Geza and Simba Makoni

10 Mar 2025 at 14:14hrs | 1475 Views

SAPS to launch Operation Shanela 2

10 Mar 2025 at 14:00hrs | 1212 Views

Whether one calls it a third term or a term extension, it's the same: an illegitimate attempt to prolong power

10 Mar 2025 at 13:46hrs | 222 Views

Cry, the beloved country

10 Mar 2025 at 13:36hrs | 276 Views

Historic environmental crime fines payment with trees

10 Mar 2025 at 13:34hrs | 318 Views

Sex-starved grandfather (70) rapes grandchildren

10 Mar 2025 at 13:27hrs | 877 Views

ZANU PF Tycoon Marapira denies involvement in activist's disappearance

10 Mar 2025 at 13:24hrs | 934 Views

Shun Sidemarketing, tobacco farmers warned

10 Mar 2025 at 12:16hrs | 146 Views

Mnangagwa shields Murwira in UZ-HIT intellectual property battle

10 Mar 2025 at 12:11hrs | 7246 Views

Failed heist suspect gets instant justice

10 Mar 2025 at 11:38hrs | 799 Views

Insiza villagers buy motorbike for councillor

10 Mar 2025 at 11:24hrs | 311 Views

Suspected female con artist faces judgment day

10 Mar 2025 at 11:23hrs | 284 Views

Zimbabwe claims strides in civil, political reforms

10 Mar 2025 at 11:22hrs | 124 Views

Blessed Mhlanga's bail application delayed, remains in prison

10 Mar 2025 at 11:16hrs | 288 Views

Mnangagwa reverses Chinamasa's decision to fire activists

10 Mar 2025 at 10:47hrs | 2427 Views

DR Congo offers $5m bounties for rebel leaders

10 Mar 2025 at 10:46hrs | 603 Views

Modi takes over Choppies outlets

10 Mar 2025 at 08:41hrs | 1405 Views

Zimbabwe's central bank confident of gold-backed ZiG currency

10 Mar 2025 at 08:36hrs | 257 Views

Mhlanga's bail hearing to be heard today

10 Mar 2025 at 08:35hrs | 176 Views

Zimbabwe woman loses hand in attack by hyena

10 Mar 2025 at 08:34hrs | 609 Views

China committed to propping up Zimbabwe in medical advancements

10 Mar 2025 at 08:33hrs | 159 Views