Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe sex workers turn fear into strength

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The streets of Mbare and Epworth are more than just a workplace for young sex workers - they are battlegrounds where they face violence, stigma, and limited access to health care. However, a growing network of peer educators, supported by Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), is changing this harsh reality.

These young women are not just receiving health care services but are stepping up to become advocates within their communities. As peer educators, they distribute condoms, provide basic medical support, and encourage others to seek treatment, bridging the gap between traditional health care providers and vulnerable groups.
Fighting for Safety and Access

Maida*, a sex worker in Mbare, describes the dangers she faces. "Sometimes a client refuses to pay after services. If you ask for your payment, they threaten or even beat you," she says. Beyond the physical risks, many sex workers struggle to access health care due to discrimination in medical facilities.

"You walk into a clinic with an STI, and before you even explain further, they start judging you," Maida adds. This stigma prevents many from seeking treatment, increasing their vulnerability to infections and diseases.

Zira*, a mother of two and peer educator in MSF's Mbare project, recalls her own struggle. "I became pregnant without knowing because I was drunk while working on the streets. I didn't know about contraception," she says. Through the MSF program, she learned how to protect herself and gained access to contraception, STI treatment, and HIV prevention services. Determined to help others, she became a peer educator.

"Many young women don't know their rights or where to get help," Zira explains. "So I go to them - in bars, in the streets. I ask: Do you have condoms? Do you know where to get tested?"
Building Trust Through Experience

Samuel Sithole, MSF's health promotion manager, emphasizes the importance of peer educators in reaching those who avoid traditional health care. "Many young sex workers won't trust conventional providers, but they trust someone who has lived their experience," he says.

This model has had a transformative impact. Zira recalls an adolescent girl who had been raped and unknowingly living with HIV. "She didn't know she was positive. Her parents didn't know either. I brought her to the clinic, and she got the help she needed," she says.

Jaya*, another peer educator, highlights the program's impact. "Before, I only cared about money. I didn't think about my health," she admits. "But MSF empowered me - I no longer work in bars, and now I teach others about the importance of protection."

However, she stresses the need for expanded services, including better access to condoms and lubricants to ensure safer practices.
A Lifeline for Vulnerable Women

Since 2016, MSF has provided comprehensive sexual and reproductive health services to young people in Zimbabwe, working with the Ministry of Health and Child Care. Their integrated approach includes STI and HIV screening, family planning, mental health counseling, and psychosocial support.

In 2024 alone, MSF conducted over 8,400 consultations in Mbare, many involving young sex workers. As calls grow for expanded services and economic support, peer educators remain at the heart of this fight - providing not just health care, but hope and empowerment for Zimbabwe's most vulnerable women.

*Names changed to protect identities.

Source - Médecins Sans Frontières
More on: #Sex, #Workers, #Fear

Comments


Must Read

Bulawayo plans US$1 million deep well to address water crisis

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Biggie Matiza's son in US$1 million project theft storm

2 hrs ago | 263 Views

EcoCash launches 'Spend and Win' promotion with Mastercard

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Surge in robberies necessitates extra measures to secure properties

3 hrs ago | 251 Views

Leadership changes sweep through Zim's corporate landscape

4 hrs ago | 255 Views

Vic Falls City signs US$1.6 million land servicing deal

4 hrs ago | 165 Views

POSB scandal exposes Mnangagwa?

7 hrs ago | 1994 Views

POSB scandalous sale deal comes under scrutiny

7 hrs ago | 625 Views

Zimbabweans struggle with unemployment as informal sector dominates

8 hrs ago | 241 Views

Chatambudza's 'A lion eating its cubs?' is a disinformation campaign against ZPRA

8 hrs ago | 754 Views

USAID suspends 83% of programs, leaving Zimbabwe and Africa in crisis

8 hrs ago | 858 Views

Harare Mayor preaches accountability amid council salary scandal

8 hrs ago | 252 Views

Rufaro stadium faces challenges despite reopening

8 hrs ago | 245 Views

Ex-Zipra cadre laments neglect of war vets

8 hrs ago | 314 Views

Zanu-PF's Marapira distances self from kidnap storm

8 hrs ago | 345 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors secure 3-year formal wear sponsorship

8 hrs ago | 137 Views

Boost for Zimbabwe cancer patients

8 hrs ago | 54 Views

Mining companies initiate major overhaul for Cross Dete-Binga road

8 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe military personnel urged to uphold Constitution

8 hrs ago | 706 Views

Man defrauding ex-girlfriend of US$28,000 in stand deal

8 hrs ago | 267 Views

Chinese 'Starlink' launching in over 30 countries

23 hrs ago | 2278 Views

Blessed Mhlanga unhappy in jail

23 hrs ago | 1584 Views

Chipinge dam collapse claims 4 lives, 3 still missing

23 hrs ago | 949 Views

Woman on the run after stabbing husband

23 hrs ago | 1146 Views

4 arrested for smuggling drugs in coffin

23 hrs ago | 1262 Views

Zimra shuts down Unity Village Flea Market in Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 1866 Views

Mnangagwa's adviser to push for urgent repairs on Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway

10 Mar 2025 at 14:46hrs | 1529 Views

Zimbabwe's lying ministry dismisses viral pothole image as misleading

10 Mar 2025 at 14:42hrs | 2359 Views

Blessed Geza should learn from Sam Geza and Simba Makoni

10 Mar 2025 at 14:14hrs | 1475 Views

SAPS to launch Operation Shanela 2

10 Mar 2025 at 14:00hrs | 1212 Views

Whether one calls it a third term or a term extension, it's the same: an illegitimate attempt to prolong power

10 Mar 2025 at 13:46hrs | 222 Views

Cry, the beloved country

10 Mar 2025 at 13:36hrs | 276 Views

Historic environmental crime fines payment with trees

10 Mar 2025 at 13:34hrs | 318 Views

Sex-starved grandfather (70) rapes grandchildren

10 Mar 2025 at 13:27hrs | 877 Views

ZANU PF Tycoon Marapira denies involvement in activist's disappearance

10 Mar 2025 at 13:24hrs | 934 Views

Shun Sidemarketing, tobacco farmers warned

10 Mar 2025 at 12:16hrs | 146 Views

Mnangagwa shields Murwira in UZ-HIT intellectual property battle

10 Mar 2025 at 12:11hrs | 7246 Views

Failed heist suspect gets instant justice

10 Mar 2025 at 11:38hrs | 799 Views

Insiza villagers buy motorbike for councillor

10 Mar 2025 at 11:24hrs | 311 Views

Suspected female con artist faces judgment day

10 Mar 2025 at 11:23hrs | 284 Views

Zimbabwe claims strides in civil, political reforms

10 Mar 2025 at 11:22hrs | 124 Views

Blessed Mhlanga's bail application delayed, remains in prison

10 Mar 2025 at 11:16hrs | 288 Views

Mnangagwa reverses Chinamasa's decision to fire activists

10 Mar 2025 at 10:47hrs | 2427 Views

DR Congo offers $5m bounties for rebel leaders

10 Mar 2025 at 10:46hrs | 603 Views

Modi takes over Choppies outlets

10 Mar 2025 at 08:41hrs | 1405 Views

Zimbabwe's central bank confident of gold-backed ZiG currency

10 Mar 2025 at 08:36hrs | 257 Views

Mhlanga's bail hearing to be heard today

10 Mar 2025 at 08:35hrs | 176 Views

Zimbabwe woman loses hand in attack by hyena

10 Mar 2025 at 08:34hrs | 609 Views

China committed to propping up Zimbabwe in medical advancements

10 Mar 2025 at 08:33hrs | 159 Views