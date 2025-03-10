Zimbabwe sex workers turn fear into strength

News / National

by Staff reporter

The streets of Mbare and Epworth are more than just a workplace for young sex workers - they are battlegrounds where they face violence, stigma, and limited access to health care. However, a growing network of peer educators, supported by Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), is changing this harsh reality.These young women are not just receiving health care services but are stepping up to become advocates within their communities. As peer educators, they distribute condoms, provide basic medical support, and encourage others to seek treatment, bridging the gap between traditional health care providers and vulnerable groups.Fighting for Safety and AccessMaida*, a sex worker in Mbare, describes the dangers she faces. "Sometimes a client refuses to pay after services. If you ask for your payment, they threaten or even beat you," she says. Beyond the physical risks, many sex workers struggle to access health care due to discrimination in medical facilities."You walk into a clinic with an STI, and before you even explain further, they start judging you," Maida adds. This stigma prevents many from seeking treatment, increasing their vulnerability to infections and diseases.Zira*, a mother of two and peer educator in MSF's Mbare project, recalls her own struggle. "I became pregnant without knowing because I was drunk while working on the streets. I didn't know about contraception," she says. Through the MSF program, she learned how to protect herself and gained access to contraception, STI treatment, and HIV prevention services. Determined to help others, she became a peer educator."Many young women don't know their rights or where to get help," Zira explains. "So I go to them - in bars, in the streets. I ask: Do you have condoms? Do you know where to get tested?"Building Trust Through ExperienceSamuel Sithole, MSF's health promotion manager, emphasizes the importance of peer educators in reaching those who avoid traditional health care. "Many young sex workers won't trust conventional providers, but they trust someone who has lived their experience," he says.This model has had a transformative impact. Zira recalls an adolescent girl who had been raped and unknowingly living with HIV. "She didn't know she was positive. Her parents didn't know either. I brought her to the clinic, and she got the help she needed," she says.Jaya*, another peer educator, highlights the program's impact. "Before, I only cared about money. I didn't think about my health," she admits. "But MSF empowered me - I no longer work in bars, and now I teach others about the importance of protection."However, she stresses the need for expanded services, including better access to condoms and lubricants to ensure safer practices.A Lifeline for Vulnerable WomenSince 2016, MSF has provided comprehensive sexual and reproductive health services to young people in Zimbabwe, working with the Ministry of Health and Child Care. Their integrated approach includes STI and HIV screening, family planning, mental health counseling, and psychosocial support.In 2024 alone, MSF conducted over 8,400 consultations in Mbare, many involving young sex workers. As calls grow for expanded services and economic support, peer educators remain at the heart of this fight - providing not just health care, but hope and empowerment for Zimbabwe's most vulnerable women.*Names changed to protect identities.