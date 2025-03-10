EcoCash launches 'Spend and Win' promotion with Mastercard

News / National

by Staff reporter

EcoCash, Zimbabwe's leading mobile money platform, has launched a new promotion offering customers the chance to win a variety of prizes, including an all-expenses-paid holiday for two to Zanzibar. The promotion, which runs until April 2025, encourages users to transact using their EcoCash MasterCard for a chance to win.According to promotional materials circulating on social media, customers who spend at least US$10 using their EcoCash MasterCard will be automatically entered into weekly draws. These draws will reward lucky winners with smartphones, mobile data, groceries, and restaurant vouchers, among other prizes. The campaign aims to encourage digital payments while offering exciting incentives to participants.Customers who spend between US$10 and US$29 will have a chance to win mobile data, while those who spend between US$30 and US$49 can win restaurant vouchers. Transactions above US$50 will qualify for grocery vouchers, and those exceeding US$100 will put customers in the running for smartphones. In addition to these weekly prizes, customers who spend US$35 or more will automatically be entered into a grand prize draw for an exclusive getaway to Zanzibar. This luxurious holiday includes three nights' accommodation, meals, flights, and transfers to and from the airport.EcoCash has made it easy for customers to participate in the promotion. Users can generate a virtual EcoCash MasterCard by dialing 153242# and entering their PIN. The virtual card, which is valid for one year, enables customers to make online payments and qualify for the promotion. Those who prefer a physical MasterCard can obtain one from any Econet shop across the country.The EcoCash MasterCard is widely accepted both locally and internationally, allowing users to make purchases at millions of merchants worldwide. It can be used for online payments on platforms such as Netflix, Avon, Alibaba, Facebook, and Apple, as well as for airline bookings, hotel reservations, and transactions at POS terminals and ATMs globally.The promotion is expected to drive increased usage of the EcoCash MasterCard while offering customers valuable rewards. With a range of prizes up for grabs and an opportunity to win a dream holiday, the campaign is set to generate significant interest among EcoCash users.