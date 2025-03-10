Biggie Matiza's son in US$1 million project theft storm

News / National

by Staff reporter

The son of the late Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister, Joel Biggie Matiza, has been dragged to court over allegations that he attempted to seize control of a US$1 million agro-forestry project to boost his political ambitions.Bastirai Joel Matiza is accused of forcefully taking over the Green Rebirth Trust Jiri raMambo project in Murehwa, where he had initially been appointed an ambassador. The project, which promotes biodiversity and environmental preservation, was registered by trustees led by Nadia Vingai Mabvirakure. The trustees have now filed an urgent chamber application at the Harare High Court seeking an interdict against Matiza, alleging that he has violated their rights to operate and benefit from the initiative.The trust has also cited Tichabaiwa Gwadu and Familia Muvhunwa as respondents in the case. According to court documents, the Green Rebirth Trust officially registered the Jiri raMambo project on October 11, 2023, to advance conservation efforts in the Murehwa district.Matiza allegedly became involved in August last year when he offered financial donations to the trust, claiming that his political aspirations aligned with the project’s mission. The trust accepted his contribution, but the situation soon took a turn when Matiza allegedly used his position to take over operations by force.The trustees are now seeking legal intervention to regain control of the project, arguing that Matiza's actions have undermined their ability to continue their environmental work. The court is expected to hear the case and determine whether Matiza unlawfully seized control of the initiative.