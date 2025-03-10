Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo plans US$1 million deep well to address water crisis

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Bulawayo City Council is considering a major investment of up to US$1 million to drill a single deep well in the Matobo Aquifer as part of its strategy to address the city's persistent water shortages. The project, under the Bulawayo Groundwater Resources initiative, aims to secure a reliable alternative water supply for the drought-stricken city.

The proposed well, estimated to be between 800 metres and 1.2 kilometres deep, is expected to yield as much water as ten shallow wells combined. If successful, it could provide a significant boost to the city's water supply, easing the burden on existing dams.

Located in Matobo District, Matabeleland South, the aquifer is pressurised, allowing water to naturally rise to a certain level and flow by gravity from the bottom hole to the wellhead. This unique characteristic makes it a promising source for sustainable water extraction. The aquifer is naturally replenished by rainfall percolating through soil and rock layers, though rainfall in the region remains moderate to low.

According to estimates from the local authority, the Matobo Aquifer could yield between 20 and 40 megalitres of water per day. Proposed boreholes could be drilled to depths ranging from 1 to 3 kilometres, significantly increasing groundwater accessibility for the city.

A recent council agenda revealed that the Future Water Supplies and Water Action Committee has recommended the Finance and Development Committee approve the drilling of at least one deep well to assess the aquifer's potential yield.

"A single deep well (800m to 1.2 km in depth and over 1.5m width) could achieve a yield equivalent to 10 shallow wells. The water quality is also improved as the well taps from depths over 800m into the ground. Cost of siting, drilling and equipping each borehole was estimated between US$500,000 to US$1,000,000 depending on borehole depth," reads part of the report.

The council has also stressed the importance of conducting a detailed hydrogeological assessment of the aquifers before moving forward with large-scale development. Such an assessment would incorporate expertise from geology, hydrology, chemistry, and environmental science, ensuring that groundwater resources are managed sustainably.

Engagement with key stakeholders has been recommended to develop a comprehensive water management strategy that integrates both surface and groundwater resources.

Bulawayo has been facing a worsening water crisis due to dwindling dam levels and rapid population growth over the past two decades. The city currently depends on six surface water sources - Insiza, Inyankuni, Lower Ncema, Upper Ncema, Umzingwane, and Mtshabezi - as well as one groundwater source. The combined total water yield stands at 181.5 megalitres per day, which is insufficient to meet rising demand.

As the city continues to explore long-term solutions, the Matobo Aquifer project could prove to be a game-changer in securing Bulawayo's future water supply.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Water, #Bulawayo, #Drill

Comments


Must Read

Biggie Matiza's son in US$1 million project theft storm

2 hrs ago | 214 Views

EcoCash launches 'Spend and Win' promotion with Mastercard

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe sex workers turn fear into strength

2 hrs ago | 214 Views

Surge in robberies necessitates extra measures to secure properties

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

Leadership changes sweep through Zim's corporate landscape

3 hrs ago | 231 Views

Vic Falls City signs US$1.6 million land servicing deal

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

POSB scandal exposes Mnangagwa?

6 hrs ago | 1871 Views

POSB scandalous sale deal comes under scrutiny

7 hrs ago | 615 Views

Zimbabweans struggle with unemployment as informal sector dominates

7 hrs ago | 239 Views

Chatambudza's 'A lion eating its cubs?' is a disinformation campaign against ZPRA

7 hrs ago | 737 Views

USAID suspends 83% of programs, leaving Zimbabwe and Africa in crisis

7 hrs ago | 812 Views

Harare Mayor preaches accountability amid council salary scandal

7 hrs ago | 239 Views

Rufaro stadium faces challenges despite reopening

7 hrs ago | 243 Views

Ex-Zipra cadre laments neglect of war vets

7 hrs ago | 307 Views

Zanu-PF's Marapira distances self from kidnap storm

7 hrs ago | 333 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors secure 3-year formal wear sponsorship

7 hrs ago | 132 Views

Boost for Zimbabwe cancer patients

7 hrs ago | 52 Views

Mining companies initiate major overhaul for Cross Dete-Binga road

7 hrs ago | 105 Views

Zimbabwe military personnel urged to uphold Constitution

7 hrs ago | 696 Views

Man defrauding ex-girlfriend of US$28,000 in stand deal

7 hrs ago | 263 Views

Chinese 'Starlink' launching in over 30 countries

22 hrs ago | 2251 Views

Blessed Mhlanga unhappy in jail

22 hrs ago | 1581 Views

Chipinge dam collapse claims 4 lives, 3 still missing

23 hrs ago | 947 Views

Woman on the run after stabbing husband

23 hrs ago | 1142 Views

4 arrested for smuggling drugs in coffin

23 hrs ago | 1252 Views

Zimra shuts down Unity Village Flea Market in Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 1849 Views

Mnangagwa's adviser to push for urgent repairs on Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway

24 hrs ago | 1525 Views

Zimbabwe's lying ministry dismisses viral pothole image as misleading

24 hrs ago | 2353 Views

Blessed Geza should learn from Sam Geza and Simba Makoni

10 Mar 2025 at 14:14hrs | 1458 Views

SAPS to launch Operation Shanela 2

10 Mar 2025 at 14:00hrs | 1207 Views

Whether one calls it a third term or a term extension, it's the same: an illegitimate attempt to prolong power

10 Mar 2025 at 13:46hrs | 220 Views

Cry, the beloved country

10 Mar 2025 at 13:36hrs | 276 Views

Historic environmental crime fines payment with trees

10 Mar 2025 at 13:34hrs | 316 Views

Sex-starved grandfather (70) rapes grandchildren

10 Mar 2025 at 13:27hrs | 876 Views

ZANU PF Tycoon Marapira denies involvement in activist's disappearance

10 Mar 2025 at 13:24hrs | 932 Views

Shun Sidemarketing, tobacco farmers warned

10 Mar 2025 at 12:16hrs | 146 Views

Mnangagwa shields Murwira in UZ-HIT intellectual property battle

10 Mar 2025 at 12:11hrs | 7160 Views

Failed heist suspect gets instant justice

10 Mar 2025 at 11:38hrs | 793 Views

Insiza villagers buy motorbike for councillor

10 Mar 2025 at 11:24hrs | 309 Views

Suspected female con artist faces judgment day

10 Mar 2025 at 11:23hrs | 283 Views

Zimbabwe claims strides in civil, political reforms

10 Mar 2025 at 11:22hrs | 124 Views

Blessed Mhlanga's bail application delayed, remains in prison

10 Mar 2025 at 11:16hrs | 288 Views

Mnangagwa reverses Chinamasa's decision to fire activists

10 Mar 2025 at 10:47hrs | 2390 Views

DR Congo offers $5m bounties for rebel leaders

10 Mar 2025 at 10:46hrs | 603 Views

Modi takes over Choppies outlets

10 Mar 2025 at 08:41hrs | 1396 Views

Zimbabwe's central bank confident of gold-backed ZiG currency

10 Mar 2025 at 08:36hrs | 257 Views

Mhlanga's bail hearing to be heard today

10 Mar 2025 at 08:35hrs | 176 Views

Zimbabwe woman loses hand in attack by hyena

10 Mar 2025 at 08:34hrs | 609 Views

China committed to propping up Zimbabwe in medical advancements

10 Mar 2025 at 08:33hrs | 159 Views