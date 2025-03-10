Bulawayo plans US$1 million deep well to address water crisis

News / National

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo City Council is considering a major investment of up to US$1 million to drill a single deep well in the Matobo Aquifer as part of its strategy to address the city's persistent water shortages. The project, under the Bulawayo Groundwater Resources initiative, aims to secure a reliable alternative water supply for the drought-stricken city.The proposed well, estimated to be between 800 metres and 1.2 kilometres deep, is expected to yield as much water as ten shallow wells combined. If successful, it could provide a significant boost to the city's water supply, easing the burden on existing dams.Located in Matobo District, Matabeleland South, the aquifer is pressurised, allowing water to naturally rise to a certain level and flow by gravity from the bottom hole to the wellhead. This unique characteristic makes it a promising source for sustainable water extraction. The aquifer is naturally replenished by rainfall percolating through soil and rock layers, though rainfall in the region remains moderate to low.According to estimates from the local authority, the Matobo Aquifer could yield between 20 and 40 megalitres of water per day. Proposed boreholes could be drilled to depths ranging from 1 to 3 kilometres, significantly increasing groundwater accessibility for the city.A recent council agenda revealed that the Future Water Supplies and Water Action Committee has recommended the Finance and Development Committee approve the drilling of at least one deep well to assess the aquifer's potential yield."A single deep well (800m to 1.2 km in depth and over 1.5m width) could achieve a yield equivalent to 10 shallow wells. The water quality is also improved as the well taps from depths over 800m into the ground. Cost of siting, drilling and equipping each borehole was estimated between US$500,000 to US$1,000,000 depending on borehole depth," reads part of the report.The council has also stressed the importance of conducting a detailed hydrogeological assessment of the aquifers before moving forward with large-scale development. Such an assessment would incorporate expertise from geology, hydrology, chemistry, and environmental science, ensuring that groundwater resources are managed sustainably.Engagement with key stakeholders has been recommended to develop a comprehensive water management strategy that integrates both surface and groundwater resources.Bulawayo has been facing a worsening water crisis due to dwindling dam levels and rapid population growth over the past two decades. The city currently depends on six surface water sources - Insiza, Inyankuni, Lower Ncema, Upper Ncema, Umzingwane, and Mtshabezi - as well as one groundwater source. The combined total water yield stands at 181.5 megalitres per day, which is insufficient to meet rising demand.As the city continues to explore long-term solutions, the Matobo Aquifer project could prove to be a game-changer in securing Bulawayo's future water supply.