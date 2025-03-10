Latest News Editor's Choice


Foreign buses must stay in their lane in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
The Passenger Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ) has expressed concern over the increasing presence of foreign cross-border buses operating illegally on domestic routes, calling for stricter enforcement to protect the local transport sector.

In a statement, PAZ national coordinator Mr. Tafadzwa Goliati warned that unregulated foreign buses were creating unfair competition for local transport operators and compromising passenger safety.

“We are not against regional transport, but foreign buses must stick to their designated routes,” said Goliati. “Allowing them to operate freely on local routes without proper regulation is a direct threat to our transport industry.”

He noted that many local transport businesses are struggling due to foreign operators who may not be subjected to the same tax obligations, licensing requirements, or safety inspections.

“If we allow foreign buses to dominate local routes, we are not only endangering local people's livelihoods but also compromising road safety standards,” he said.

PAZ has called on law enforcement agencies to step up efforts in ensuring that foreign bus companies comply with Zimbabwean transport regulations. The association urged authorities to impose stricter measures to curb illegal operations and protect local businesses from unfair competition.

The influx of foreign buses comes amid growing concerns over transport sector challenges, including rising fuel costs and competition for passengers on high-demand routes.

Source - The Herald
