Mnangagwa to chair high-level SADC meeting

News / National

by Staff reporter

Southern African Development Community (SADC) leaders will convene a virtual extraordinary summit on Thursday to address the worsening political and security crisis in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where renewed fighting between government forces and M23 rebels has further destabilized the region.The escalating conflict, which has drawn in multiple regional actors, has sparked concerns over humanitarian conditions, displacement, and the broader security implications for the Great Lakes region. The resurgence of violence has complicated ongoing peace efforts and threatened regional stability.Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who currently chairs SADC, will preside over the high-level meeting. The summit is expected to review the progress of SADC's intervention in the DRC and explore measures to contain the fighting and prevent further humanitarian fallout.The M23 rebels, who have been battling Congolese forces for control of key areas in North Kivu province, have been accused of receiving backing from Rwanda, a claim Kigali has consistently denied. The conflict has strained relations between the DRC and Rwanda, with Kinshasa calling for stronger regional support to combat the insurgency.SADC has deployed a regional force, the SADC Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC), to assist in stabilizing the area. However, recent clashes have raised concerns about the effectiveness of the mission and the need for increased diplomatic and military coordination.The extraordinary summit will bring together heads of state and government from SADC member countries to discuss possible solutions, including bolstering peacekeeping efforts, enhancing diplomatic engagement, and providing humanitarian assistance to affected populations.With tensions escalating and regional stability at stake, the summit is expected to outline concrete steps to address the crisis and reinforce SADC's commitment to lasting peace in the DRC.