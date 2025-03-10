Another Zimbabwean explosives smuggler arrested at South Africa border

News / National

by Staff reporter

South African border authorities have arrested a 48-year-old suspect for attempting to smuggle explosives worth at least R600,000 from Zimbabwe through the Beitbridge Port of Entry on Monday. The nationality of the suspect has not yet been disclosed.The Beitbridge border post is a key transit point linking South Africa by road to several neighboring countries, including Malawi, Tanzania, Zambia, Mozambique, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Angola, Botswana, and Zimbabwe.In a statement, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, confirmed that the man was apprehended while driving a horse and trailer truck en route from Zimbabwe to South Africa. The truck was intercepted at the weighbridge within the border post."The police requested the driver to open the trailer for a routine search, but he claimed he did not have the keys. Officers forcibly opened the trailer and discovered several bags containing suspected explosives," the Hawks said.Authorities then called in bomb technicians from Musina, alongside the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit and the Local Criminal Record Centre, to conduct a thorough examination of the vehicle.Following a detailed search, law enforcement officers found 16 reels of detonating fuse explosives and 2,182 Superpower 90 blasting cartridge explosives concealed inside the trailer. The suspect was immediately arrested and is expected to appear in the Musina Magistrate's Court soon.This arrest comes just days after another major bust at the Beitbridge border. Last Thursday, the Hawks apprehended a 55-year-old Zimbabwean truck driver attempting to smuggle a consignment of drugs valued at an estimated R7 million into South Africa.Authorities continue to tighten security measures at the border amid growing concerns over cross-border smuggling activities involving explosives, drugs, and other contraband.