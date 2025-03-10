Chiwenga honoured with Chaminuka Leadership Excellence award

News / National

by Staff reporter

Vice President General (Retired) Dr. Constantino Chiwenga has been awarded the prestigious Chaminuka Leadership Excellence Award by Legacy TV in recognition of his outstanding service and contributions to Zimbabwe. The award celebrates his dedication to national development and safeguarding the country's legacy.Chiwenga becomes the second recipient of Legacy TV's leadership excellence awards, following President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who received the Munhumutapa Legacy Award in December last year.The award was presented on behalf of the Vice President to Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Professor Amon Murwira, by Legacy TV representative Pardon Mangwende. Mangwende emphasized that the recognition is a tribute to Dr. Chiwenga's commitment to Zimbabwe's development and his role in upholding the principles of the liberation struggle."Legacy TV is a registered company formed by the children of war veterans to safeguard the legacy of the liberation struggle in partnership with our government and our partisan faith," Mangwende said. "Every year since 2021, we have been presenting legacy awards to individuals who work tirelessly to protect Zimbabwe's heritage and the ideals of ZANU-PF. The highest award, the Munhumutapa Legacy Award, is given to His Excellency, President Mnangagwa. The second-highest, the Chaminuka Leadership Excellence Award, has now been awarded to Vice President Chiwenga for his dedication and leadership."Accepting the award on behalf of the Vice President, Professor Murwira expressed gratitude and reaffirmed the government's commitment to national progress."Our purpose is to continue with the liberation philosophy and to develop this country while safeguarding its legacy," Professor Murwira said. "This award is a recognition of Vice President Chiwenga's unwavering support for President Mnangagwa and his commitment to the aims and goals of the liberation struggle."In addition to the Chaminuka Leadership Excellence Award, Chiwenga was also honored with the Outstanding Champion in Food Security and Development in Agriculture Trophy, highlighting his contributions to Zimbabwe's agricultural sector and food security initiatives.The awards underscore Chiwenga's role in shaping Zimbabwe's future and reinforcing the values of the liberation struggle while promoting national development.