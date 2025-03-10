Brig General Tshuma takes command of 4 Infantry Brigade

News / National

by Staff reporter

Brigadier General Oscar Tshuma has been appointed as the new commander of the 4 Infantry Brigade in Masvingo Province, taking over from Brigadier General Cephas Gurira in a formal handover ceremony held today at the Vitalis Musungwa Gava Barracks Brigade headquarters.The ceremony was presided over by Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Commander, Lieutenant General Anslem Sanyatwe, who served as the chief witnessing officer at the event. The transition marks a key leadership shift within the military as Brigadier General Gurira moves to take charge of Headquarters 1 Infantry Brigade, which oversees military operations in Bulawayo Metropolitan, Matabeleland North, and Matabeleland South provinces.The change of command was attended by senior government officials, including the Permanent Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Dr. Addmore Pazvakavambwa, the chairperson of the Provincial Chiefs Assembly, Chief Chitanga, as well as senior military officers.Brigadier General Tshuma's new role places him at the helm of the brigade responsible for military operations in Masvingo Province. His leadership is expected to further strengthen the security framework in the region while ensuring continued military discipline and efficiency within the unit.