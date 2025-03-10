Benin names squad for Zimbabwe World Cup qualifiers

News / National

by Staff reporter

Benin coach Gernot Rohr has announced his squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and South Africa, making some surprise omissions and including a teenage prospect for the first time.Benin will face Zimbabwe at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium on March 21 before hosting South Africa in Abidjan on March 25, as they aim to stay in contention for a spot at the 2026 finals in North America. The West African nation is unable to play home matches on its soil after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) deemed its stadiums unfit for international fixtures. This is also the reason Zimbabwe is hosting the game in South Africa.Rohr left out former Ligue 1 defender Olivier Verdon, citing disciplinary reasons. Speaking at a press conference, he revealed that Verdon failed to communicate his absence for two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in November."There are communication and mutual respect issues. He was not available for the last two matches of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers but did not tell us why. Thus, he was sanctioned. We have to ensure discipline, and if a player doesn't adhere to our rules, it will be difficult for him to be part of this group," Rohr explained.The coach named a 25-man squad, including 19-year-old Atalanta prospect Candas Fiogbé, who has been in fine form for the Italian club's U-19 side in the UEFA Youth League, scoring six goals. Fiogbé has yet to make a senior appearance but earns his first national team call-up.Rohr also recalled 30-year-old Brandon Agounon, captain of French third-division side Châteauroux, a year after his last call-up. However, the squad will be without striker Aiyegun Tosin of Ligue 2 leaders Lorient, who is ruled out with a thigh injury, and defender Cédric Hountondji of Ligue 1 club Angers, sidelined with an Achilles strain.David Kiki, who plays for Romanian side Steaua Bucharest, is also in the squad. His club teammate, South African defender Siyabonga Ngezana, has been included in Bafana Bafana's preliminary squad, adding an extra subplot to the upcoming fixture.With key absences and a fresh-faced addition, Benin will look to navigate these crucial qualifiers and strengthen their bid for a historic World Cup appearance.TEAMGardiens: Saturnin Allagbé (Botev Vratsa, Bulgaria), Marcel Dandjinou (JDR Stars, South Afri-ca), Serges Obassa (Remo Stars, Nigeria)Defenders: Moise Adilehou (Laval, France), Brandon Agounon (Châteauroux, France), Rodrigue Fassinou (Coton Sport Benin), David Kiki (Steaua Bucharest, Romania), Rachid Moumini (Ayé-ma), Tamimou Ouorou (Hatta, United Arab Emirates), Yohan Roche (Petrolul 52, Romania), Rabiou Sankamao (Wydad Fès, Morocco), Mohamed Tijani (Yverdon Sport, Switzerland)Midfielders: Mattéo Ahlinvi (Arsenal Tula, Russia), Mariano Ahouangbo (Soliman, Tunisia), Gislain Ahoudo (Gabès, Tunisia), Samadou Attidjikou (Al Masry, Egypt), Sessi d'Almeida (Apollon Limassol. Cyprus), Dodo Dokou (Smouha, Egypt), Imourane Hassane (Grasshoppers Zurich, Switzerland)Forwards: Jodel Dossou (Victoria Rosport, Luxembourg), Candas Fiogbé (Atalanta, Italy), An-dréas Hountondji (Standard Liège, Belgium), Steve Mounié (FC Augsburg, Germany), Junior Olaitan (Grenoble, France), Steve-Waren Traoré (Haka, Finland)