Chegutu Pirates face uncertain future

News / National

by Staff reporter

Relegated Premier Soccer League side Chegutu Pirates face an uncertain future in the Northern Region Division One League after Chegutu Municipality turned down their request for financial assistance to cover the $6,000 affiliation fee.Pirates, who earned promotion to the top flight last season with an exciting brand of football, struggled to compete at the highest level and were relegated at the end of the campaign. Seeking to register for the 2025 Northern Region Division One League, the club approached the local authority for funding assistance but received a negative response.In a letter dated February 28, 2025, addressed to the Chegutu Pirates Executive, Council's Community Service Officer, Munyaradzi Sanangurai, acknowledged the club's contributions but stated that financial constraints prevented the council from providing the requested funds."Due to limited resources, we regret to inform you that the council cannot afford the $6,000 affiliation fee at this time," wrote Sanangurai.The official cited a council resolution (OFC114/1 2024) which stipulates that the club should be run by the greater Chegutu community under the leadership of its executive committee. This means the local authority will not take financial responsibility for the team.Sanangurai advised the club to seek alternative funding sources such as sponsorships or partnerships to ensure their participation in the league. However, he left a glimmer of hope by stating that the council may reconsider support should financial resources improve in the future.The setback leaves Chegutu Pirates in a precarious position as they scramble to secure funding before the league's registration deadline. Without financial backing, the club risks missing out on the 2025 season, further compounding their woes after a difficult Premier League campaign.