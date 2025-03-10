Zimbabwe in record kidney failure cases

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe registers approximately 1,000 cases of kidney failure each year due to restricted access to early diagnosis and treatment, a challenge that continues to put lives at risk.Speaking during a media tour of the Cimas Haemodialysis Centre in Harare, Cimas Health Group CEO Vulindlela Ndlovu - through a speech read on his behalf - highlighted kidney failure as a major public health concern.The tour was held ahead of World Kidney Day, which will be commemorated on Thursday under the theme "Are your kidneys OK? Detect early, protect kidney health." The theme underscores the critical role of early detection and intervention in managing kidney disease."Kidney disease is a significant health concern, not only in Zimbabwe but globally, due to limited access to early diagnosis and treatment, which could help manage the disease in its initial stages," Ndlovu said.He revealed that of the estimated 1,000 annual cases, only about 700 patients have access to dialysis treatment, leaving many without the care they urgently need. The availability of dialysis services remains largely concentrated in urban centers like Harare, making access difficult for patients in rural areas."Regular screening is essential if someone is at risk of kidney disease due to diabetes, high blood pressure, or a family history of kidney problems," Ndlovu added.He urged Zimbabweans, particularly those with risk factors, to prioritize routine medical check-ups, as early detection and timely treatment can significantly slow the progression of kidney disease and improve long-term health outcomes.The Cimas Health Group Dialysis Centre provides critical services for chronic and acute kidney failure patients, as well as kidney transplant work-up services."Our dialysis services are supported by an experienced nephrologist, on-site service engineers, skilled intensive care nurses, and dedicated administrative staff," Ndlovu said.As Zimbabwe joins the world in marking World Kidney Day, health experts continue to stress the importance of early screening and improved access to treatment to combat the growing burden of kidney disease in the country.