ZANU PF activist labelled prostitute

by Simbarashe Sithole in Plumtree
1 hr ago | Views
A 62-YEAR-OLD Plumtree ZANU PF activist has taken her neighbour who labelled her a prostitute who sleeps with Shona party members to court today.

Patience Madida dragged Bekhizile Moyo (64) to Plumtree magistrates courts.

He appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware who remanded him put of custody to March 14.

The state led by Selestine Madziwa alleged on February 27 Madida was coming from shops when she met the accused and they had an argument after the suspect accused her of mis using village funds as a ZANU PF activist.

He further insulted her labelling her a ZANU PF prostitute who sleeps around with Shona party members.

A police report was filed leading to the arrest of the suspect



Source - Byo24News

