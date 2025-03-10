Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Lawyer breathes fire over delayed bail ruling

by Paul Ndou
2 mins ago | Views
The lawyer representing a man accused of defrauding an ex-girlfriend of US$28 000 in a botched residential stand deal breathed fire yesterday after his client was not admitted to bail despite the State consenting that its case was weak.


Thomas Jemuse was arrested on Thursday last week and is still detailed five days on despite the State admitting that there were no compelling reasons to warrant his continued detention.

Jemuse's arrest  came after his ex-girlfriend, Amanda Fungisai Mandudzo (35) reported him to the police claiming that in September 2022, he misled a her that he had a residential stand measuring 500 square meters for sale in Hogerty Hill, Borrowdale, Harare.

Mandudzo claimed that she did not berify the details out of love and trust and gave Jemuse US$28 000 relying on his promise to provide an agreement of sale, but the stand wasnever delivered to her.

But Jemuse's lawyer, Macpatrick Zinyakatira said he was not happy with the continued detention of his client despite the State admitting that its case was weak.

He said Jemuse was arrested on Thursday last week and appeared for remand the following day at the Harare Magistrate Court.

"The State did not oppose bail on the ground that there were no compelling reasons to justify his continued detention," Zinyakatira said.

"The magistrate (Sheunesu Matova) requested that the State tender a written consent to the effect that Jemuse should be admitted on free bail. The State confirmed that its case was weak. The magistrate then postponed the case to Monday (today) for consideration of the consent.

"We appeared today in the morning and were told that the ruling would be ready in the afternoon."

Zinyakatira added: "In the afternoon, a different magistrate came and mentioned that Matova had attended to other administrative issues. She said she could not entertain the matter as the record was not before the court.

"As the defence, we are dissatisfied with such conduct, bail cases are urgent matters and should be treated as such.

"The State has already highlighted there are no compelling reasons to keep my client on detention.

"The duty or the honours to establish compelling reasons lies on the State. Once the State has said there are no compelling reasons, given that the case is not a third scheduleoffence, then the court should consider that and release the accuse on bail. We don't know where the compelling reasons will come from but at this juncture, there are no compelling reasons and he should be released on bail. He is entitled to be released as a matter of right and I don't know why he is stillincarcerated."

Ruling on bail is expected tomorrow morning.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Unlock Your Future with RAIMSOSA ACADEMY: Enroll Now for Quality Online Learning!

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Deaths from infrastructure collapse are usually the tragic cost of corruption

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

ZANU PF activist labelled prostitute

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Tatenda Anastasia Mavetera We See The Good Work

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Social unrest warning for South Africa

5 hrs ago | 593 Views

Zimbabwe in record kidney failure cases

5 hrs ago | 311 Views

Chegutu Pirates face uncertain future

6 hrs ago | 139 Views

Benin names squad for Zimbabwe World Cup qualifiers

6 hrs ago | 127 Views

Brig General Tshuma takes command of 4 Infantry Brigade

6 hrs ago | 421 Views

Chiwenga honoured with Chaminuka Leadership Excellence award

6 hrs ago | 287 Views

Mnangagwa expected to launch the Presidential Solarisation Programme

6 hrs ago | 129 Views

Another Zimbabwean explosives smuggler arrested at South Africa border

6 hrs ago | 101 Views

Mnangagwa to chair high-level SADC meeting

6 hrs ago | 140 Views

Foreign buses must stay in their lane in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 161 Views

Bulawayo plans US$1 million deep well to address water crisis

8 hrs ago | 395 Views

Biggie Matiza's son in US$1 million project theft storm

9 hrs ago | 469 Views

EcoCash launches 'Spend and Win' promotion with Mastercard

9 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe sex workers turn fear into strength

10 hrs ago | 490 Views

Surge in robberies necessitates extra measures to secure properties

10 hrs ago | 375 Views

Leadership changes sweep through Zim's corporate landscape

11 hrs ago | 415 Views

Vic Falls City signs US$1.6 million land servicing deal

11 hrs ago | 747 Views

POSB scandal exposes Mnangagwa?

14 hrs ago | 2759 Views

POSB scandalous sale deal comes under scrutiny

14 hrs ago | 704 Views

Zimbabweans struggle with unemployment as informal sector dominates

15 hrs ago | 262 Views

Chatambudza's 'A lion eating its cubs?' is a disinformation campaign against ZPRA

15 hrs ago | 984 Views

USAID suspends 83% of programs, leaving Zimbabwe and Africa in crisis

15 hrs ago | 1957 Views

Harare Mayor preaches accountability amid council salary scandal

15 hrs ago | 308 Views

Rufaro stadium faces challenges despite reopening

15 hrs ago | 282 Views

Ex-Zipra cadre laments neglect of war vets

15 hrs ago | 384 Views

Zanu-PF's Marapira distances self from kidnap storm

15 hrs ago | 387 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors secure 3-year formal wear sponsorship

15 hrs ago | 179 Views

Boost for Zimbabwe cancer patients

15 hrs ago | 69 Views

Mining companies initiate major overhaul for Cross Dete-Binga road

15 hrs ago | 177 Views

Zimbabwe military personnel urged to uphold Constitution

15 hrs ago | 853 Views

Man defrauding ex-girlfriend of US$28,000 in stand deal

15 hrs ago | 301 Views

Chinese 'Starlink' launching in over 30 countries

10 Mar 2025 at 16:32hrs | 3042 Views

Blessed Mhlanga unhappy in jail

10 Mar 2025 at 16:13hrs | 1634 Views

Chipinge dam collapse claims 4 lives, 3 still missing

10 Mar 2025 at 16:07hrs | 969 Views

Woman on the run after stabbing husband

10 Mar 2025 at 15:50hrs | 1185 Views

4 arrested for smuggling drugs in coffin

10 Mar 2025 at 15:45hrs | 1347 Views

Zimra shuts down Unity Village Flea Market in Bulawayo

10 Mar 2025 at 15:42hrs | 1999 Views

Mnangagwa's adviser to push for urgent repairs on Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway

10 Mar 2025 at 14:46hrs | 1614 Views

Zimbabwe's lying ministry dismisses viral pothole image as misleading

10 Mar 2025 at 14:42hrs | 2503 Views

Blessed Geza should learn from Sam Geza and Simba Makoni

10 Mar 2025 at 14:14hrs | 1632 Views

SAPS to launch Operation Shanela 2

10 Mar 2025 at 14:00hrs | 1267 Views

Whether one calls it a third term or a term extension, it's the same: an illegitimate attempt to prolong power

10 Mar 2025 at 13:46hrs | 228 Views

Cry, the beloved country

10 Mar 2025 at 13:36hrs | 279 Views

Historic environmental crime fines payment with trees

10 Mar 2025 at 13:34hrs | 325 Views

Sex-starved grandfather (70) rapes grandchildren

10 Mar 2025 at 13:27hrs | 907 Views