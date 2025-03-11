Latest News Editor's Choice


Refurbishment of National Sports Stadium gains momentum

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The refurbishment of the National Sports Stadium is set to accelerate after the government resolved several challenges that had delayed the project. The 38-year-old facility, which last hosted international matches in 2021, is undergoing renovations through a collaboration between the government and Sakunda Holdings.

While no fixed deadline has been set, expectations are high that the stadium will be ready to host international matches before the end of the year. The renovation work includes the installation of bucket seats, a new turnstile system, and repairs to the water reticulation system. Additionally, upgrades to the pitch and ablution facilities are ongoing.

Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture, Kirsty Coventry, conducted a tour of the stadium yesterday to assess the progress. She was accompanied by her deputy, Emily Jesaya, and the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sport, Nicholas Moyo. So far, five bays and the VVIP tribune have been fitted with bucket seats. Renovations on the pitch are underway, and Gate 1 now features a new turnstile system.

"The biggest challenge we faced has been financial constraints in terms of budget allocation and fund disbursement. However, the Treasury and Finance Ministry have been very supportive," Coventry stated. She also expressed gratitude to partners who contributed the bucket seats.

The government has allocated 884 million ZiG towards the stadium's refurbishment. However, according to the Minister, the extent of the required work is greater than initially anticipated, necessitating additional effort before reopening the facility. The Ministry, through the Sports and Recreation Commission, has been working closely with the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA), the Confederation of African Football (CAF), and FIFA.

Minister Coventry acknowledged the complexities of refurbishing an aging stadium, stating that not everything goes to plan and, as renovations progress, they have realized the project is more extensive than initially estimated. Despite the challenges, she expressed satisfaction with the progress made so far, emphasizing that the bucket seats have arrived and installation is in progress. She also highlighted the positive news that the bottom layer of the pitch remains in good condition, meaning only the top layer requires renovation.

Engineers from the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works have been working to restore the stadium's water reticulation system. Minister Coventry noted that damage to the system was more extensive than anticipated, but all damaged pipes have been removed, and work is progressing. Work on the new turnstile system is expected to be completed in the coming weeks. Additionally, CAF and FIFA have been providing guidance through video conferences. Once renovations are complete, CAF inspectors will assess the stadium before granting certification for international matches.

Nicholas Mutengu, Deputy Director of Construction and Maintenance in the Ministry of Local Government, outlined that the refurbishment project includes the installation of bucket seats, a new turnstile system at entrance gates, upgrades to the pitch to meet CAF requirements, improved water supply, enhanced ablution facilities, replacement of floodlights with energy-efficient LED lighting, and installation of backup generators for uninterrupted power supply.

The National Sports Stadium was originally constructed by a Chinese company between October 1984 and April 1987. The Ministry is expected to hold a press conference soon to provide an update on project timelines. Coventry expressed appreciation for the continuous guidance from FIFA and CAF, highlighting the importance of strong partnerships in ensuring the stadium meets international standards.

