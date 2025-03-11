Latest News Editor's Choice


Fifa lifts Bosso ban

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Highlanders Football Club has been given the green light to sign new players after FIFA lifted the transfer ban that had been imposed due to outstanding debts owed to former coaches Baltemar Brito and Antonio Joao Torres. The ban had prevented the Bulawayo giants from reinforcing their squad for the 2025 season, which is already underway.

The restriction was placed after Highlanders failed to settle US$27,000 in allowances and winning bonuses from Brito and Torres' tenure during the 2022-2023 campaign. However, last month, Harare-based businessman Wicknell Chivayo stepped in to settle the debt. Earlier this month, Torres confirmed via social media that the duo had received their payments and expressed gratitude to Chivayo for his assistance.

With the ban officially lifted, Highlanders can now register new signings, much to the relief of the club's management and supporters. The club expressed their delight in an official statement, saying:

"Finally, the wait is over! We are delighted to announce that the FIFA ban has been lifted, thanks to the efforts of a dedicated FIFA team, and everything has been resolved.

"Once again, a special thank you to Sir Wicknell Chivayo for facilitating the payment. With this hurdle cleared, we can now register our new signings. They could be part of our squad for the upcoming match against Green Fuel. Ukhon'ozokhala!"

The ban had come at a particularly difficult time for Highlanders, who had lost key players Peter Muduhwa, Lynoth Chikuhwa, Godfrey Makaruse, and Marvelous Chigumira to Premier Soccer League side Scottland FC. This left the squad significantly depleted as they prepared for the new season.

Meanwhile, Highlanders have shown commitment to improving players' welfare by ensuring timely payments. Following their emphatic 4-0 victory over Kwekwe United, both players and the technical staff received their winning bonuses and allowances on Monday. This gesture is expected to boost morale ahead of their next fixture against Green Fuel on Saturday.

The timely payments come after a challenging pre-season period where delays in salary disbursements led to frustrations and even training boycotts. However, with financial stability slowly returning, Highlanders appear poised for a more competitive campaign.

As the team rebuilds, Bosso has already made some significant signings to reinforce their squad. Defender Malvern Hativagoni has joined on a one-year loan from Bulawayo Chiefs. Striker Never Rauzhi, who has been battling injuries, is set to return to Highlanders despite interest from TelOne. Another attacking reinforcement is winger Tendai Muvuti, formerly of Hwange FC and Bulawayo Chiefs, who is expected to add depth in the wide areas.

Midfielder Hubert Ncube from ZPC Hwange will bring energy and creativity to the midfield, while ex-Chegutu Pirates striker Panashe Mushonga will provide more firepower up front. The attack will also be strengthened by the arrival of 26-year-old Mbonisi Ncube, who has played in Botswana for BDF XI.

With their financial and operational challenges gradually being addressed, Highlanders are optimistic about the future. The lifting of the transfer ban allows them to rebuild and compete at a higher level, with their focus now set on regaining momentum and securing more victories in the 2025 season.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #FiFa, #Bosso, #Ban

