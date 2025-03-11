Latest News Editor's Choice


Steady progress in Bulawayo-Nkayi Road rehab

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
The rehabilitation of the Bulawayo-Nkayi Road has gained momentum, with the contractor working on a 23km stretch from Inyathi Business Centre, affirming the Second Republic's commitment to infrastructure development in Matabeleland North Province.

This initiative is part of a wider national road rehabilitation programme aimed at improving transport networks and boosting economic growth in line with Vision 2030.

A news crew recently visited the site and observed the contractor, Difflock Construction, actively working on a stretch just after the Ingwingwizi River Bridge in Bubi District. The road is among the 33 roads designated by the Government as priority projects for 2025 across the country, including the Bulawayo-Tsholotsho Road.

For both the Bulawayo-Nkayi and Bulawayo-Tsholotsho roads, the Government has set a target of rehabilitating 50km, according to the Minister of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion, Professor Mthuli Ncube, in his 2025 budget presentation.

The contractor is capitalising on the recent halt in rainfall and is utilising water from the Ingwingwizi River for the roadworks. Some sections of the road have already been primed, and motorists who frequently use the route have welcomed the progress.

Mr Njabulo Dube, a frequent traveler on the Siganda-Nyathi route, expressed optimism about the ongoing improvements.

"For small car owners like myself, some sections of the road had become almost impassable. However, we are pleased with the progress. The contractors seem to be working efficiently, and we hope the Government will continue monitoring the project to ensure quality work," he said.

Bubi Rural District Council Ward 8 Councillor, Ignatius Khabo, commended the Second Republic's commitment to rehabilitating the road, stating that its poor condition had made travel difficult for both motorists and businesses.

"We are pleased with the work being done. This road has been in a poor state for years, making travel difficult. We urge the Government to extend rehabilitation efforts to other sections of the road as well," he said.

The rehabilitation of the Bulawayo-Nkayi Road is expected to boost economic activities, as the route serves as a crucial link between Bulawayo, Matabeleland North, and parts of the Midlands.

Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Richard Moyo, emphasised that the Government will no longer tolerate shoddy workmanship as it moves forward with the rehabilitation of major roads in the region.

"In addition to the Bulawayo-Nkayi Road rehabilitation, which has once more gained momentum with work being done on a 10km section just after Ingwingwizi Bridge in Bubi District towards Nkayi, more funds will be released soon for two major roads," he said.

"The rehabilitation of the Bulawayo-Tsholotsho and Bulawayo-Victoria Falls roads are priority projects that the Government is keen to resume."

The Bulawayo-Nkayi Road had been in disrepair for years, causing significant inconvenience for motorists and impacting the local economy. Minister Moyo assured that the quality of the work would be assessed by engineers from the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development before further funds are released for additional rehabilitation.

"If the engineers are satisfied, then the Government will release more funds for another 23km to be rehabilitated. The rehabilitation of the Bulawayo-Nkayi Road will continue in this manner until completion, as the Government will no longer tolerate substandard work," he said.

Minister Moyo reaffirmed President Mnangagwa's vision of accelerating infrastructure development in line with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), the Government's 2021-2025 economic blueprint, which prioritises infrastructure as a catalyst for investment and business growth.

"The rehabilitation of the Bulawayo-Nkayi Road will not only improve mobility for local communities but also create opportunities for businesses and investors. Well-maintained road infrastructure is essential for economic expansion in the region," he added.

The Bulawayo-Nkayi and Bulawayo-Tsholotsho roads fall under the Department of Roads and the Road Fund, while RIDA is mainly responsible for feeder roads within rural district councils. Feeder roads are a critical component of the Government's rural industrialisation and development strategy.

The capacitation of RIDA through a US$75 million loan facility will enable the aggressive rehabilitation and upgrading of rural road infrastructure, including opening up new routes in underserved areas. Under the Second Republic, the Government is scaling up the rehabilitation of major roads across the country as a key enabler of business viability and investment attraction.

Source - The Chronicle
