Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mahiya tells war veterans to defend Zanu-PF values

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Veterans of the liberation struggle must take the lead in promoting and upholding the values of Zanu-PF, with individuals who violate these principles facing expulsion, Secretary for War Veterans in the Politburo, Douglas Mahiya, has said.

Speaking at the launch of the borehole and housing scheme under the Presidential War Veterans Fund in Tinde, Binga District, Matabeleland North Province, Mahiya emphasized the responsibility of war veterans in safeguarding Zanu-PF's principles and protecting the party against detractors.

Hundreds of war veterans, widows, villagers, and members of the ruling party witnessed the handing over of a solar-powered borehole with two 10,000-litre water tanks to the community of Ndaliyoka Village, Ward 18 in the Tinde area. The initiative is part of a broader scheme ensuring that every war veteran in Binga District, and across Zimbabwe, benefits from improved access to clean water and housing.

"It's the duty of every war veteran to defend the values and principles of Zanu-PF. Anyone who chooses not to respect the constitution of the party ceases to be a member," said Mahiya.

However, he acknowledged that war veterans have the right to air grievances but urged them to do so through appropriate channels to ensure their concerns are addressed by the party leadership.

"We have seen some individuals trying to destroy Zanu-PF in the name of war veterans, and we are saying that must stop forthwith. War veterans have the responsibility to protect the interests of the party and its leadership. We are therefore all expected to do just that," he added.

Mahiya commended the borehole and housing scheme under the Presidential War Veterans Fund, noting that it is designed to enhance the welfare of liberation war veterans.

The launch of the scheme in Binga was welcomed by local communities as a reaffirmation of the Second Republic's commitment to improving rural livelihoods and fulfilling President Mnangagwa's promises. Since the President's visit to Binga in 2022, the district has continued to benefit from various development projects in infrastructure, farming, transport, education, entrepreneurship, housing, and basic service delivery, despite fiscal constraints.

Additionally, war veterans in Binga District received a US$40,000 revolving fund to support income-generating projects. Beneficiaries of the fund are expected to repay the loans without interest to ensure its sustainability for future disbursements to other war veterans.

The initiative is part of the broader national agenda to empower and uplift war veterans while fostering economic development in rural areas.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Zinara allocates ZiG11.6bn for road rehabilitation in 2025

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Gwanda Lithium Mine completes new plant

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Recruitment of 4 000 teachers starts

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Steady progress in Bulawayo-Nkayi Road rehab

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Bulawayo identifies new cemetery site

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Fifa lifts Bosso ban

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Refurbishment of National Sports Stadium gains momentum

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Lawyer breathes fire over delayed bail ruling

11 hrs ago | 928 Views

Unlock Your Future with RAIMSOSA ACADEMY: Enroll Now for Quality Online Learning!

13 hrs ago | 101 Views

Deaths from infrastructure collapse are usually the tragic cost of corruption

13 hrs ago | 285 Views

ZANU PF activist labelled prostitute

13 hrs ago | 1323 Views

Tatenda Anastasia Mavetera We See The Good Work

13 hrs ago | 674 Views

Social unrest warning for South Africa

16 hrs ago | 1592 Views

Zimbabwe in record kidney failure cases

16 hrs ago | 783 Views

Chegutu Pirates face uncertain future

17 hrs ago | 352 Views

Benin names squad for Zimbabwe World Cup qualifiers

17 hrs ago | 216 Views

Brig General Tshuma takes command of 4 Infantry Brigade

17 hrs ago | 840 Views

Chiwenga honoured with Chaminuka Leadership Excellence award

17 hrs ago | 515 Views

Mnangagwa expected to launch the Presidential Solarisation Programme

17 hrs ago | 245 Views

Another Zimbabwean explosives smuggler arrested at South Africa border

17 hrs ago | 212 Views

Mnangagwa to chair high-level SADC meeting

17 hrs ago | 235 Views

Foreign buses must stay in their lane in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 578 Views

Bulawayo plans US$1 million deep well to address water crisis

20 hrs ago | 1159 Views

Biggie Matiza's son in US$1 million project theft storm

21 hrs ago | 692 Views

EcoCash launches 'Spend and Win' promotion with Mastercard

21 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zimbabwe sex workers turn fear into strength

21 hrs ago | 665 Views

Surge in robberies necessitates extra measures to secure properties

22 hrs ago | 424 Views

Leadership changes sweep through Zim's corporate landscape

22 hrs ago | 544 Views

Vic Falls City signs US$1.6 million land servicing deal

22 hrs ago | 2251 Views

POSB scandal exposes Mnangagwa?

11 Mar 2025 at 08:11hrs | 3130 Views

POSB scandalous sale deal comes under scrutiny

11 Mar 2025 at 08:06hrs | 759 Views

Zimbabweans struggle with unemployment as informal sector dominates

11 Mar 2025 at 07:25hrs | 374 Views

Chatambudza's 'A lion eating its cubs?' is a disinformation campaign against ZPRA

11 Mar 2025 at 07:23hrs | 1148 Views

USAID suspends 83% of programs, leaving Zimbabwe and Africa in crisis

11 Mar 2025 at 07:20hrs | 3179 Views

Harare Mayor preaches accountability amid council salary scandal

11 Mar 2025 at 07:19hrs | 394 Views

Rufaro stadium faces challenges despite reopening

11 Mar 2025 at 07:18hrs | 318 Views

Ex-Zipra cadre laments neglect of war vets

11 Mar 2025 at 07:18hrs | 457 Views

Zanu-PF's Marapira distances self from kidnap storm

11 Mar 2025 at 07:17hrs | 691 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors secure 3-year formal wear sponsorship

11 Mar 2025 at 07:17hrs | 260 Views

Boost for Zimbabwe cancer patients

11 Mar 2025 at 07:16hrs | 93 Views

Mining companies initiate major overhaul for Cross Dete-Binga road

11 Mar 2025 at 07:16hrs | 227 Views

Zimbabwe military personnel urged to uphold Constitution

11 Mar 2025 at 07:15hrs | 1010 Views

Man defrauding ex-girlfriend of US$28,000 in stand deal

11 Mar 2025 at 07:15hrs | 345 Views

Chinese 'Starlink' launching in over 30 countries

10 Mar 2025 at 16:32hrs | 3977 Views

Blessed Mhlanga unhappy in jail

10 Mar 2025 at 16:13hrs | 1686 Views

Chipinge dam collapse claims 4 lives, 3 still missing

10 Mar 2025 at 16:07hrs | 988 Views

Woman on the run after stabbing husband

10 Mar 2025 at 15:50hrs | 1202 Views

4 arrested for smuggling drugs in coffin

10 Mar 2025 at 15:45hrs | 1480 Views

Zimra shuts down Unity Village Flea Market in Bulawayo

10 Mar 2025 at 15:42hrs | 2101 Views