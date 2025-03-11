Mahiya tells war veterans to defend Zanu-PF values

News / National

Veterans of the liberation struggle must take the lead in promoting and upholding the values of Zanu-PF, with individuals who violate these principles facing expulsion, Secretary for War Veterans in the Politburo, Douglas Mahiya, has said.Speaking at the launch of the borehole and housing scheme under the Presidential War Veterans Fund in Tinde, Binga District, Matabeleland North Province, Mahiya emphasized the responsibility of war veterans in safeguarding Zanu-PF's principles and protecting the party against detractors.Hundreds of war veterans, widows, villagers, and members of the ruling party witnessed the handing over of a solar-powered borehole with two 10,000-litre water tanks to the community of Ndaliyoka Village, Ward 18 in the Tinde area. The initiative is part of a broader scheme ensuring that every war veteran in Binga District, and across Zimbabwe, benefits from improved access to clean water and housing."It's the duty of every war veteran to defend the values and principles of Zanu-PF. Anyone who chooses not to respect the constitution of the party ceases to be a member," said Mahiya.However, he acknowledged that war veterans have the right to air grievances but urged them to do so through appropriate channels to ensure their concerns are addressed by the party leadership."We have seen some individuals trying to destroy Zanu-PF in the name of war veterans, and we are saying that must stop forthwith. War veterans have the responsibility to protect the interests of the party and its leadership. We are therefore all expected to do just that," he added.Mahiya commended the borehole and housing scheme under the Presidential War Veterans Fund, noting that it is designed to enhance the welfare of liberation war veterans.The launch of the scheme in Binga was welcomed by local communities as a reaffirmation of the Second Republic's commitment to improving rural livelihoods and fulfilling President Mnangagwa's promises. Since the President's visit to Binga in 2022, the district has continued to benefit from various development projects in infrastructure, farming, transport, education, entrepreneurship, housing, and basic service delivery, despite fiscal constraints.Additionally, war veterans in Binga District received a US$40,000 revolving fund to support income-generating projects. Beneficiaries of the fund are expected to repay the loans without interest to ensure its sustainability for future disbursements to other war veterans.The initiative is part of the broader national agenda to empower and uplift war veterans while fostering economic development in rural areas.