Recruitment of 4 000 teachers starts

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Government has commenced the recruitment of 4,000 teachers as part of a broader initiative to employ 8,000 educators this year, aiming to improve the teacher-learner ratio and enhance the overall quality of education across the country.This recruitment drive follows Treasury's approval of the initiative and is expected to significantly bolster the teaching workforce, improve pass rates, and bridge the gap between urban and rural schools.Speaking at the official opening of a new five-room classroom block at Southerton Primary School in Harare, Primary and Secondary Education Deputy Minister Angeline Gata expressed optimism about hiring at least 4,000 teachers in the first quarter of the year. She confirmed that all necessary steps had been taken to facilitate the recruitment process."The Ministry has completed the required documentation and submitted it to the relevant departments for processing," Deputy Minister Gata said. "We are grateful to Treasury and the Public Service Commission for granting us the green light to recruit 4,000 teachers in the first quarter. The remaining 4,000 teachers will be recruited in the second term."She explained that the Ministry submits its requirements to the Public Service Commission, detailing where teachers are needed and for which subjects. The hiring and payment of the recruited educators will be managed by the Ministry of Public Service in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance.Deputy Minister Gata also commended parents and the Southerton community for their efforts in constructing the new classroom block, highlighting its importance in ensuring a safe and conducive learning environment."This development is critical as schools expand to accommodate increasing enrolments. It ensures that students have adequate learning spaces, allowing us to deliver quality education in a safe environment," she said.The five-room classroom block was built through resources mobilized by parents and community members. School Development Committee (SDC) Chairperson Mr. Brown Nyama lauded the collaborative effort, stating that it reflects the passion and dedication of parents in ensuring better education for their children."It brings us great joy as parents to hand over this building to the Ministry. This initiative is a testament to the teamwork and commitment of the community," Mr. Nyama said.He urged students to value the investment made by their parents and use the improved facilities as motivation to excel in their studies. Mr. Nyama also acknowledged the challenges facing the education sector, including the non-payment or late payment of school fees, but emphasized the importance of community support in overcoming such obstacles."We remain committed to complementing Government efforts in school expansion, in line with the Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo mantra," he added.Education experts have welcomed the recruitment drive and community involvement in educational infrastructure development, noting that these steps signal a positive shift towards strengthening the education sector. With Government support and active community participation, stakeholders remain hopeful for improved learning conditions and academic outcomes for all students.