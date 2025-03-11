Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gwanda Lithium Mine completes new plant

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Gwanda Lithium Mine has successfully completed the construction of its multi-million-dollar processing plant and secured an export permit from the Government, paving the way for lithium concentrate shipments to China.

Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando confirmed the milestone recently in Parliament. The project is among several multi-million-dollar lithium investments Zimbabwe has witnessed in recent years, as global demand for the energy mineral continues to surge.

Zimbabwe's lithium sector has been experiencing significant investments, particularly from Chinese companies. Notable projects include the US$300 million spodumene processing plant at Bikita Lithium Mine and the US$300 million lithium concentrator at the Arcadia project near Harare. These developments position Zimbabwe as a key player in the global transition to clean energy, particularly in electric vehicle (EV) production and renewable energy storage.

Minister Chitando stated that Gwanda Lithium Mine had applied for an export licence after completing its processing plant. "They were given a waiver to proceed pending the approval of the permit," he said.

Since beginning operations in January 2024, the mine has been producing approximately 1,500 tonnes of lithium concentrate per day, underscoring its operational efficiency and potential for growth. Recognizing this significant output, the ministry issued a six-month export licence for a trial shipment of 5,000 tonnes of lithium concentrate to China. This strategic move aims to test and establish viable international markets for the company.

The mine currently employs 300 people, with 80 percent of the workforce being locals. Production is expected to reach one million tonnes of ore and 200,000 tonnes of lithium concentrate annually once the plant reaches full capacity.

The US$54 million mining venture is a subsidiary of Chinese global investor Tsingshan Holdings Limited Group. Tsingshan has made significant investments in Zimbabwe, including the US$1.5 billion Dinson Iron and Steel plant in Mvuma, Midlands Province. The group also operates Dinson Colliery in Hwange, Matabeleland North Province, and Afrochine Smelting in Selous, near Chegutu, Mashonaland West Province.

Dinson had previously expressed interest in setting up a lithium battery manufacturing plant, leading to its acquisition of lithium mining claims in Gwanda. The company will now produce lithium concentrates to support its proposed high-value lithium battery project in Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, Minister Chitando provided an update in Parliament on mining activities around the Boterekwa area in the Midlands Province. "There are currently two mining companies carrying out activities in the Boterekwa mountains: Chenxi Mining Company and Saironi Mining Company, both of which acquired pre-existing mining locations from previous owners," he said.

Chenxi Mining Company is engaged in surface mining of gold and heap leaching, while Saironi Mining Company conducts underground and surface mining operations, including crushing, milling, carbon-in-pulp (CIP), and elution processes.

The investments in lithium and gold mining sectors underscore Zimbabwe's broader strategy to diversify its mining portfolio. The Government's supportive policies and pro-business approach have encouraged investments in modern processing technologies that enhance production efficiency and improve the quality and marketability of the country's mineral exports.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Chitando, #Mine, #Lithium

Comments


Must Read

Zinara allocates ZiG11.6bn for road rehabilitation in 2025

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Recruitment of 4 000 teachers starts

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Mahiya tells war veterans to defend Zanu-PF values

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Steady progress in Bulawayo-Nkayi Road rehab

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Bulawayo identifies new cemetery site

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Fifa lifts Bosso ban

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Refurbishment of National Sports Stadium gains momentum

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Lawyer breathes fire over delayed bail ruling

11 hrs ago | 933 Views

Unlock Your Future with RAIMSOSA ACADEMY: Enroll Now for Quality Online Learning!

13 hrs ago | 101 Views

Deaths from infrastructure collapse are usually the tragic cost of corruption

13 hrs ago | 286 Views

ZANU PF activist labelled prostitute

13 hrs ago | 1336 Views

Tatenda Anastasia Mavetera We See The Good Work

13 hrs ago | 678 Views

Social unrest warning for South Africa

16 hrs ago | 1595 Views

Zimbabwe in record kidney failure cases

17 hrs ago | 785 Views

Chegutu Pirates face uncertain future

17 hrs ago | 354 Views

Benin names squad for Zimbabwe World Cup qualifiers

17 hrs ago | 217 Views

Brig General Tshuma takes command of 4 Infantry Brigade

17 hrs ago | 848 Views

Chiwenga honoured with Chaminuka Leadership Excellence award

17 hrs ago | 515 Views

Mnangagwa expected to launch the Presidential Solarisation Programme

17 hrs ago | 246 Views

Another Zimbabwean explosives smuggler arrested at South Africa border

17 hrs ago | 212 Views

Mnangagwa to chair high-level SADC meeting

17 hrs ago | 237 Views

Foreign buses must stay in their lane in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 582 Views

Bulawayo plans US$1 million deep well to address water crisis

20 hrs ago | 1164 Views

Biggie Matiza's son in US$1 million project theft storm

21 hrs ago | 695 Views

EcoCash launches 'Spend and Win' promotion with Mastercard

21 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zimbabwe sex workers turn fear into strength

21 hrs ago | 665 Views

Surge in robberies necessitates extra measures to secure properties

22 hrs ago | 424 Views

Leadership changes sweep through Zim's corporate landscape

22 hrs ago | 545 Views

Vic Falls City signs US$1.6 million land servicing deal

22 hrs ago | 2270 Views

POSB scandal exposes Mnangagwa?

11 Mar 2025 at 08:11hrs | 3130 Views

POSB scandalous sale deal comes under scrutiny

11 Mar 2025 at 08:06hrs | 759 Views

Zimbabweans struggle with unemployment as informal sector dominates

11 Mar 2025 at 07:25hrs | 375 Views

Chatambudza's 'A lion eating its cubs?' is a disinformation campaign against ZPRA

11 Mar 2025 at 07:23hrs | 1153 Views

USAID suspends 83% of programs, leaving Zimbabwe and Africa in crisis

11 Mar 2025 at 07:20hrs | 3188 Views

Harare Mayor preaches accountability amid council salary scandal

11 Mar 2025 at 07:19hrs | 394 Views

Rufaro stadium faces challenges despite reopening

11 Mar 2025 at 07:18hrs | 318 Views

Ex-Zipra cadre laments neglect of war vets

11 Mar 2025 at 07:18hrs | 457 Views

Zanu-PF's Marapira distances self from kidnap storm

11 Mar 2025 at 07:17hrs | 692 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors secure 3-year formal wear sponsorship

11 Mar 2025 at 07:17hrs | 261 Views

Boost for Zimbabwe cancer patients

11 Mar 2025 at 07:16hrs | 93 Views

Mining companies initiate major overhaul for Cross Dete-Binga road

11 Mar 2025 at 07:16hrs | 227 Views

Zimbabwe military personnel urged to uphold Constitution

11 Mar 2025 at 07:15hrs | 1013 Views

Man defrauding ex-girlfriend of US$28,000 in stand deal

11 Mar 2025 at 07:15hrs | 347 Views

Chinese 'Starlink' launching in over 30 countries

10 Mar 2025 at 16:32hrs | 3985 Views

Blessed Mhlanga unhappy in jail

10 Mar 2025 at 16:13hrs | 1686 Views

Chipinge dam collapse claims 4 lives, 3 still missing

10 Mar 2025 at 16:07hrs | 988 Views

Woman on the run after stabbing husband

10 Mar 2025 at 15:50hrs | 1202 Views

4 arrested for smuggling drugs in coffin

10 Mar 2025 at 15:45hrs | 1480 Views

Zimra shuts down Unity Village Flea Market in Bulawayo

10 Mar 2025 at 15:42hrs | 2103 Views