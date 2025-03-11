Zinara allocates ZiG11.6bn for road rehabilitation in 2025

News / National

The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) has set aside ZiG11.6 billion for the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme 2 (ERRP2) this year, marking a significant increase from the ZiG4.6 billion disbursed under the same programme last year. The announcement was made in ZINARA's disbursement report released on December 31, 2024.According to the report, the road authority is also making provisions for an additional two million litres of fuel to complement the financial disbursements. The increased budget is expected to bolster road rehabilitation efforts and ensure that road authorities can effectively implement their maintenance and construction projects.ZINARA stated that it would continue capacitating road authorities through financial disbursements and technical support. The institution has received road maintenance plans and programmes from all 94 road authorities across the country, and preparations for the first-quarter disbursements are already underway.The report highlighted that total disbursements for the previous year amounted to ZiG4.6 billion, driven by improved revenue collection mechanisms and an expanded scope of public interest projects. It also showed that 53 out of the 94 road authorities utilized over 90 percent of their allocated budgets, with 15 of them exhausting their full allocations.Mashonaland East Province led in budget utilization at 95 percent, followed by Matabeleland South at 92 percent and Harare Metropolitan at 90 percent. This was attributed to improved project implementation, enhanced acquittal systems, and technical support from ZINARA's provincial engineers.In addition to financial disbursements, ZINARA piloted fuel allocations in 2024, distributing over 1.9 million litres to various road authorities. The initiative was well received, as it helped address operational challenges related to fuel procurement for road maintenance activities. Authorities with access to fuel were better positioned to use their equipment efficiently, expanding the scope of their maintenance projects.ZINARA emphasized that road funds are allocated based on a formula outlined in the Road Act. Authorities are informed of their budget allocations and must submit project proposals for review and approval before receiving disbursements. Funding is issued at two levels: routine maintenance, which is disbursed quarterly in advance, and periodic maintenance, which is released upon submission of Interim Payment Certificates (IPCs) for major roadworks.The year 2024 saw significant progress in Zimbabwe's road rehabilitation efforts, with road authorities achieving 122 percent of their planned works. The initial national target was to rehabilitate 30,000 km of road, but authorities exceeded this, reaching 37,000 km—far surpassing the 23,000 km maintained in the prior year.Among the key projects completed were sections of the Bulawayo-Nkayi Road, the Nyanga-Ruwangwe resurfacing project, the rehabilitation of a 42 km stretch of the Shurugwi-Mhandamabwe Road, the Golden Valley-Sanyati Road project, and the Greater Harare Roads project.ZINARA reaffirmed its commitment to supporting road authorities with funding, fuel, and technical assistance, in line with the national goal of achieving a well-maintained road network under Vision 2030. The increased allocations for 2025 signal the government's determination to enhance road infrastructure across the country.