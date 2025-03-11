Latest News Editor's Choice


Rapist, robber jailed 111 years

by Simbarashe Sithole in Bindura
4 hrs ago
A notorious Madziwa-based rapist and robber was sentenced to an effective 111 years behind bars by Bindura regional magistrate Elisha Singano.

Luckmore Mazambani (38) was convicted of nine counts which he committed in Madziwa, Mashonaland Central province.

Prosecutor Edward Katsvairo told the court that from December last year to January 2025 Muzambani targeted single ladies.

The machete-wielding Muzambani would rob the women's money, groceries and mobile phones and would not leave the crime scene without raping them.

Upon his arrest, some victims managed to positively identify their mobile phones.

