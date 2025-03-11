Zimsec announces fixed exchange rate for examination fees

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has set a fixed exchange rate of ZiG 26.65 to US$1 for examination fees paid in local currency between March 10 and March 14, 2025. This rate will apply to fees for the June and November O & A Level examinations, as well as for Grade 6 and 7 exams.In a Finance Circular released on March 10, ZIMSEC's Director of Finance, Ms. Zipora Muzenda, explained that the fixed exchange rate is part of the council's effort to provide stability amid ongoing fluctuations in the local currency. She highlighted that this measure aims to assist parents and guardians in planning their payments for examination fees.As part of the new policy, ZIMSEC will also issue weekly exchange rates to guide payments during the examination periods. Parents and guardians can pay fees in either Zimbabwean dollars or US dollars, but examination centres are required to remit the fees in the same currency that was paid.The circular, which was distributed to key education officials, including the Permanent Secretaries of the Ministries of Primary and Secondary Education and Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, as well as regional managers and school heads, underscores the council's commitment to ensuring a smooth and efficient payment process for families across the country.This move comes amid broader efforts to address the challenges faced by Zimbabwean families in navigating the volatile exchange rate environment, ensuring that examination fees remain accessible and predictable for students and their families.