Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BCC, TTI launch crackdown on illegal taxis

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) and Tendy Three Investments (TTI) have teamed up for a joint operation aimed at curbing the growing problem of illegal taxis, locally known as Mshikashika, in the city centre. This initiative comes as illegal taxi operators, kombi crews, and inter-city buses continue to defy traffic regulations and cause chaos by picking up and dropping off passengers at undesignated points.

Despite numerous raids by law enforcement agencies in the past, the situation has persisted, particularly during peak hours—morning, afternoon, and after work—when traffic congestion reaches its highest levels. The presence of city parking crews, who often fail to enforce regulations, has only worsened the problem.

The operation is focused on restoring order and enforcing compliance with traffic regulations and city by-laws, which are frequently disregarded by these illegal operators. According to authorities, these actions have resulted in severe traffic congestion, as the illegal taxis block entire roads in competition for passengers. This disruption not only causes inconvenience to other motorists but also raises the risk of accidents.

In a statement, authorities expressed serious concerns over the growing lawlessness and committed to intensifying their efforts to bring stability to the city's transport system. The joint operation is expected to target known hotspots where illegal activities are most prevalent, with the goal of ensuring that traffic flows smoothly and safely in the city centre.

Residents and motorists have welcomed the move, hoping it will bring much-needed relief to the chaotic streets of Bulawayo.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #TTI, #BCC, #Taxis

Comments


Must Read

Blessed Mhlanga's bail hearing adjourned indefinitely

22 mins ago | 7 Views

Gweru police officer commits suicide

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Scottland FC dominates dodgy Warriors squad for World Cup qualifiers

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Zimsec announces fixed exchange rate for examination fees

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

USAID staff told to shred and burn classified documents

3 hrs ago | 530 Views

Annual jab for HIV protection passes trial hurdle

3 hrs ago | 358 Views

Rapist, robber jailed 111 years

3 hrs ago | 312 Views

Zinara allocates ZiG11.6bn for road rehabilitation in 2025

6 hrs ago | 286 Views

Gwanda Lithium Mine completes new plant

6 hrs ago | 315 Views

Recruitment of 4 000 teachers starts

6 hrs ago | 362 Views

Mahiya tells war veterans to defend Zanu-PF values

6 hrs ago | 399 Views

Steady progress in Bulawayo-Nkayi Road rehab

6 hrs ago | 218 Views

Bulawayo identifies new cemetery site

6 hrs ago | 324 Views

Fifa lifts Bosso ban

6 hrs ago | 239 Views

Refurbishment of National Sports Stadium gains momentum

6 hrs ago | 194 Views

Lawyer breathes fire over delayed bail ruling

16 hrs ago | 1070 Views

Unlock Your Future with RAIMSOSA ACADEMY: Enroll Now for Quality Online Learning!

17 hrs ago | 106 Views

Deaths from infrastructure collapse are usually the tragic cost of corruption

17 hrs ago | 327 Views

ZANU PF activist labelled prostitute

17 hrs ago | 1526 Views

Tatenda Anastasia Mavetera We See The Good Work

18 hrs ago | 747 Views

Social unrest warning for South Africa

20 hrs ago | 1830 Views

Zimbabwe in record kidney failure cases

21 hrs ago | 884 Views

Chegutu Pirates face uncertain future

21 hrs ago | 414 Views

Benin names squad for Zimbabwe World Cup qualifiers

21 hrs ago | 240 Views

Brig General Tshuma takes command of 4 Infantry Brigade

21 hrs ago | 990 Views

Chiwenga honoured with Chaminuka Leadership Excellence award

21 hrs ago | 602 Views

Mnangagwa expected to launch the Presidential Solarisation Programme

21 hrs ago | 294 Views

Another Zimbabwean explosives smuggler arrested at South Africa border

21 hrs ago | 243 Views

Mnangagwa to chair high-level SADC meeting

22 hrs ago | 256 Views

Foreign buses must stay in their lane in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 948 Views

Bulawayo plans US$1 million deep well to address water crisis

24 hrs ago | 1603 Views

Biggie Matiza's son in US$1 million project theft storm

11 Mar 2025 at 12:34hrs | 799 Views

EcoCash launches 'Spend and Win' promotion with Mastercard

11 Mar 2025 at 12:32hrs | 153 Views

Zimbabwe sex workers turn fear into strength

11 Mar 2025 at 12:32hrs | 710 Views

Surge in robberies necessitates extra measures to secure properties

11 Mar 2025 at 11:37hrs | 439 Views

Leadership changes sweep through Zim's corporate landscape

11 Mar 2025 at 11:30hrs | 584 Views

Vic Falls City signs US$1.6 million land servicing deal

11 Mar 2025 at 11:26hrs | 3052 Views

POSB scandal exposes Mnangagwa?

11 Mar 2025 at 08:11hrs | 3222 Views

POSB scandalous sale deal comes under scrutiny

11 Mar 2025 at 08:06hrs | 792 Views

Zimbabweans struggle with unemployment as informal sector dominates

11 Mar 2025 at 07:25hrs | 406 Views

Chatambudza's 'A lion eating its cubs?' is a disinformation campaign against ZPRA

11 Mar 2025 at 07:23hrs | 1293 Views

USAID suspends 83% of programs, leaving Zimbabwe and Africa in crisis

11 Mar 2025 at 07:20hrs | 3665 Views

Harare Mayor preaches accountability amid council salary scandal

11 Mar 2025 at 07:19hrs | 427 Views

Rufaro stadium faces challenges despite reopening

11 Mar 2025 at 07:18hrs | 324 Views

Ex-Zipra cadre laments neglect of war vets

11 Mar 2025 at 07:18hrs | 478 Views

Zanu-PF's Marapira distances self from kidnap storm

11 Mar 2025 at 07:17hrs | 778 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors secure 3-year formal wear sponsorship

11 Mar 2025 at 07:17hrs | 289 Views

Boost for Zimbabwe cancer patients

11 Mar 2025 at 07:16hrs | 94 Views

Mining companies initiate major overhaul for Cross Dete-Binga road

11 Mar 2025 at 07:16hrs | 239 Views