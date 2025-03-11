BCC, TTI launch crackdown on illegal taxis

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) and Tendy Three Investments (TTI) have teamed up for a joint operation aimed at curbing the growing problem of illegal taxis, locally known as Mshikashika, in the city centre. This initiative comes as illegal taxi operators, kombi crews, and inter-city buses continue to defy traffic regulations and cause chaos by picking up and dropping off passengers at undesignated points.Despite numerous raids by law enforcement agencies in the past, the situation has persisted, particularly during peak hours—morning, afternoon, and after work—when traffic congestion reaches its highest levels. The presence of city parking crews, who often fail to enforce regulations, has only worsened the problem.The operation is focused on restoring order and enforcing compliance with traffic regulations and city by-laws, which are frequently disregarded by these illegal operators. According to authorities, these actions have resulted in severe traffic congestion, as the illegal taxis block entire roads in competition for passengers. This disruption not only causes inconvenience to other motorists but also raises the risk of accidents.In a statement, authorities expressed serious concerns over the growing lawlessness and committed to intensifying their efforts to bring stability to the city's transport system. The joint operation is expected to target known hotspots where illegal activities are most prevalent, with the goal of ensuring that traffic flows smoothly and safely in the city centre.Residents and motorists have welcomed the move, hoping it will bring much-needed relief to the chaotic streets of Bulawayo.