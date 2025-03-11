Latest News Editor's Choice


Scottland FC dominates dodgy Warriors squad for World Cup qualifiers

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Knowledge Musona's return to the Zimbabwe national football team after a two-year retirement is the standout feature of coach Michael Nees' squad selection for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Benin and Nigeria. The 35-year-old forward, who has netted 24 goals in 49 matches for the Warriors, will rejoin the squad following a long-standing request by Nees to bring him back into the fold.

Musona's return has generated significant excitement among fans, as his experience and goal-scoring prowess will be crucial for Zimbabwe's push in the World Cup qualifiers. The Belgian-based striker last featured for the Warriors in 2022 before retiring from international duty.

However, the squad will miss the leadership of captain Marvelous Nakamba, who has been ruled out due to injury. His absence leaves a gap in the team's midfield, but Nees will be hopeful that the remaining squad members can step up in his place.

The Warriors are set to face Benin in Durban on March 20, with the match scheduled for a 6 p.m. kick-off. Tickets for the encounter are priced at R50. Zimbabwe will then travel to Uyo, Nigeria, for their second World Cup qualifier against the Super Eagles on March 24.

The return of Musona adds a much-needed boost to the team as they aim to secure vital points in their World Cup qualification campaign. Fans are eagerly anticipating his impact in the upcoming fixtures.

Warriors Squad
Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Marley Tavaziva (Brentford), Martin Mapisa (MWOS FC)

DEFENDERS:
Jordan Zemura (Udinese), Divine Lunga (Sundowns), Gerald Takwara (Al Minaa SC), Munashe Garananga (FC Copenhagen, Isheanesu Mauchi (Simba Bhora), Peter Muduhwa (Scottland), Godknows Murwira (Scottland), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos)

MIDFIELDERS:
Marshall Munetsi (Wolves), Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City), Marvelous Nakamba (Luton Town), Tawanda Chirewa (Huddersfield) Knowledge Musona (Al-Okhdood), Tawanda Chirewa (Huddersfield Town)

FORWARDS:
Prince Dube (Young Africans), Tawanda Maswanhise (Motherwell), Terrence Dzvukamanja (Supersport United), Tymon Machope (Scottland), Walter Musona (Scottland)

Source - The Chronicle

