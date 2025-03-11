Latest News Editor's Choice


Gweru police officer commits suicide

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A Gweru-based police officer, Constable Claude Jele, tragically died while receiving treatment at Gweru Provincial Hospital (GPH) on Sunday after allegedly consuming a yet-to-be-identified poison. The 38-year-old officer, who was stationed at the Development House in Gweru, left behind a heartbreaking note explaining his decision to end his life.

In his note, Jele expressed feelings of despair, stating, "Having survived all these 38 years, I have reached a point where I feel like it's all the same being on this earth or leaving. So, please do not accuse anyone or anything. It's my personal decision to end my life this way." He also extended an apology to his family, urging them to move on after his death.

"I know you will be hurt, but I do not see a reason to keep living. I have failed. ‘Ganizani and Keisha, it will hurt you, but please forgive me. Grow up well, I have gone ahead'," he wrote. Jele specifically reassured his wife, saying, "Mai Keisha, do not think it is your fault. We were doing just fine."

The police officer left behind the names and contact details of two individuals who were to be notified of his passing.

Jele's sister, Ms. Siduhla Mwale, spoke about the distressing news she received while in Chinhoyi. She was informed that her brother had consumed poison and was rushed to GPH, where he was placed in the Intensive Care Unit. "Since he had some tube in his mouth that was inserted to assist him breathe, he only opened his eyes and looked at me. I didn't get any answers from him," she shared, unable to uncover the reasons behind his tragic decision.

Ms. Mwale revealed that her brother would be laid to rest in Zaka, Masvingo Province.

Meanwhile, members of the police force from various units and ranks gathered in Mtapa suburb to pay their final respects to Jele. Community members and churchgoers joined the officers in mourning, singing and dancing in a heartfelt tribute to their fallen colleague.

The death of Constable Jele comes amid growing concerns over the rise of suicides in Zimbabwe, which has raised alarms about the country's mental health crisis. The spate of suicides in recent months has underscored the urgent need for comprehensive mental health support systems to help those struggling with depression, stress, and emotional distress.

The Midlands Provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, could not be reached for comment on the matter.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Police, #Suicide, #Gweru

