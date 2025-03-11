Full scale investigation into CID detective shooting ordered

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police Commissioner General Stephen Mutamba has directed a full-scale investigation into the death of Detective Constable Cassandra Hove, assuring her family and the public that all concerns surrounding the circumstances of her death will be thoroughly examined.Through police national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, Comm-Gen Mutamba acknowledged the concerns raised by Hove's family and the public."He has since ordered full-scale investigations into the case. The Zimbabwe Republic Police once again assures the public that no stone will be left unturned to establish what transpired on the day," said Comm Nyathi.He added that the police will provide updates once the investigations are complete."The police will certainly update the family and public in due course once the current comprehensive investigations are complete. The investigations cover all the aspects raised by The Chronicle," Nyathi stated.Hove's death has become a matter of public interest following revelations that she was allegedly shot by a fellow officer during a raid on armed robbers in Bulawayo's Pumula South suburb last week. Initial reports had suggested she was shot by the criminals, but discrepancies in the accounts led to heightened scrutiny.Her family raised concerns over the circumstances of her death, prompting renewed attention to the case. Hove, who was 37, had served in the force for several years.Authorities have pledged to ensure a transparent probe into the incident, with the public eagerly awaiting official findings.