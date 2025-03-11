Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Highway robbers axe, rob truck driver at detour

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A cross-border truck driver was attacked with a machete and robbed at a poorly maintained detour between Rutenga and Ngundu on the Beitbridge-Harare highway, a section of road that was declared complete by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in 2024.

The victim, a Swazi national employed by Mother Truckers, sustained deep head wounds requiring 20-centimetre sutures, which were administered at Beitbridge Rural District Hospital.

Details of the attack remained unclear last night, but sources said the robbers took his mobile phone, vehicle repair tools, and other personal belongings before fleeing. Despite his injuries, the driver managed to reach a clinic in Rutenga for initial treatment before proceeding to Beitbridge Hospital for further medical attention.

The incident has reignited concerns among truck drivers over the poor state of detours along the highway, with many complaining that they pose both security and road safety risks.

Authorities are yet to comment on the attack, but truckers have long urged the government to expedite road rehabilitation and improve security along major transport routes.

Source - newsday
More on: #Highway, #Robbers, #Rob

